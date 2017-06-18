GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Higuain and Alves.

Dani Alves explains Gonzalo Higuain's deleted 'goodbye' video

Gonzalo Higuain didn’t do his Juventus teammate Dani Alves any favours on social media on Saturday.

The Argentine posted a video aimed at Alves - which has since been deleted - saying: "It was a pleasure to play with you. I wish you the best and I hope we'll spend more time together. Bye genius."

Had Higuain just revealed that Alves was leaving Juventus this summer? And, if he had, where was the defender heading?

Well, his comments last week hinted that he could soon be on his way to the Premier League.

"Last year I turned down many offers from the Premier League because I felt I had to go to Serie A," Alves told Esporte Interativo, per the Mirror. "There is a great defensive culture, and to go and play in England you have to know how to defend well. I hope that one day I will go there."

When asked if that could happen soon, Alves responded: "Who knows? We'll see."

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo immediately put two and two together and produced a report suggesting that Alves was on his way to Manchester City for a reunion with Pep Guardiola.

But is that the case?

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Dani Alves responds

Well not quite, according to Alves himself.

After PremiumSportHD asked Alves on Twitter if Higuain’s video was a clue, the Brazilian was not impressed with the line of questioning.

He replied: “Do not produce sh** too, Pipa [Higuain] sent a video for me on a television program …. you are doing your work badly…”

So, who is telling the truth?

Mundo Deportivo or Dani Alves?

Time will tell.

Topics:
Juventus
Argentina Football
Football
Gonzalo Higuain
Brazil Football
La Liga
Serie A

