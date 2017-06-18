GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Chelsea are planning to hijack a major Man United transfer this summer

This summer's transfer window is already shaping up to be one of the biggest in history. 

The likes of Everton have already been splashing the cash, signing both Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen on the same day, for a combined fee of almost £50 million. 

Expect the Premier League heavyweights to join them soon, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all shaping up for a big summer of spending. 

Throw into the mix the suggestion that Cristiano Ronaldo is prepared to leave Real Madrid, and we could have one of the most exciting summer windows ever. 

United looked eager to do some of their business early on and it was believed that Madrid's outcast, Alvaro Morata, was on his way to Old Trafford. 

It's understood that the player has agreed personal terms to join Jose Mourinho, but according to the latest rumours, the move may not be done just yet.

The Daily Mail suggests that Chelsea are ready to hijack the Spaniard's move to England, and re-divert him to London instead.   

Roman Abramovich is keen on the 24-year-old and would be willing to spend up to £70 million to get his man, according to these reports.   

Real Madrid CF v Sporting Clube de Portugal - UEFA Champions League

This is likely because another Spanish striker, Diego Costa, could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.  

The 28-year-old was informed by boss Antonio Conte last week that he is no longer in the team's plans.   

Although the Italian manager handled the situation badly, by explaining that to Costa over text, it appears that the club is going to back the manager over the player.   

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

However, they may have left it too late to tempt Morata to the club.

If so, then Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is the most likely replacement, and the Belgian has been heavily tipped with a return to Chelsea.  

