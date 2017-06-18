GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a massive demand to Real Madrid

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Reports are really gathering pace that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid.

While the Portuguese superstar hasn’t come out publicly and admitted it, he certainly hasn’t been too quick to quash the rumours linking him with a move away from the Bernabeu.

But is a move away from Madrid really realistic?

Article continues below

A return to Manchester United has been mentioned, while he could be tempted to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Of course, both clubs would have to fork out an astronomical fee in order to sign the 32-year-old.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Cristiano Ronaldo will only stay at Real Madrid on one condition [Mirror]

Cristiano Ronaldo will only stay at Real Madrid on one condition [Mirror]

And then there’s Real’s reluctance to sell the four-time Ballon d’Or winner. Spanish outlet Marca are reporting that Zinedine Zidane has already phoned Ronaldo pleading with him not to leave.

So is there a chance Ronaldo will remain at the European champions?

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Ronaldo will stay at Madrid - on one condition

Well, yes actually.

According to the Mirror, Ronaldo will stay at the Bernabeu on one condition - if they pay his disputed £13 million tax bill and any fine that’s imposed if he’s found guilty of fraud.

It’s certainly a big ask - especially when you consider Madrid would command a world record fee if they were to sell the 32-year-old. When you take into account the £13 million they would also have to pay to keep him, they're missing out on a lot of money if Ronaldo stays.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

But Ronaldo is insisting he has done nothing wrong and complied with all the necessary regulations in regards to his image rights and believes the club should pay the punishment.

Of course, with Ronaldo not actually commenting on these reports, it’s unknown quite how desperate he really is to leave the club.

But if Madrid want to keep him, they know exactly what to do - pay his tax bill.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Gareth Bale
Ryan Giggs
Zinedine Zidane
Football
La Liga

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Cristiano Ronaldo will only stay at Real Madrid on one condition [Mirror]

Cristiano Ronaldo will only stay at Real Madrid on one condition [Mirror]

What Zinedine Zidane said when he phoned Cristiano Ronaldo about his future [Marca]

What Zinedine Zidane said when he phoned Cristiano Ronaldo about his future [Marca]

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again