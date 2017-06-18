Cristiano Ronaldo will only stay at Real Madrid on one condition [Mirror]

Reports are really gathering pace that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid.

While the Portuguese superstar hasn’t come out publicly and admitted it, he certainly hasn’t been too quick to quash the rumours linking him with a move away from the Bernabeu.

But is a move away from Madrid really realistic?

A return to Manchester United has been mentioned, while he could be tempted to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Of course, both clubs would have to fork out an astronomical fee in order to sign the 32-year-old.

And then there’s Real’s reluctance to sell the four-time Ballon d’Or winner. Spanish outlet Marca are reporting that Zinedine Zidane has already phoned Ronaldo pleading with him not to leave.

So is there a chance Ronaldo will remain at the European champions?

Ronaldo will stay at Madrid - on one condition

Well, yes actually.

According to the Mirror, Ronaldo will stay at the Bernabeu on one condition - if they pay his disputed £13 million tax bill and any fine that’s imposed if he’s found guilty of fraud.

It’s certainly a big ask - especially when you consider Madrid would command a world record fee if they were to sell the 32-year-old. When you take into account the £13 million they would also have to pay to keep him, they're missing out on a lot of money if Ronaldo stays.

But Ronaldo is insisting he has done nothing wrong and complied with all the necessary regulations in regards to his image rights and believes the club should pay the punishment.

Of course, with Ronaldo not actually commenting on these reports, it’s unknown quite how desperate he really is to leave the club.

But if Madrid want to keep him, they know exactly what to do - pay his tax bill.

