One of Arsenal's primary duties this summer will be to try and resolve the future of star man Alexis Sanchez, who is entering the final year of his contract at the Emirates.

The forward, who scored 30 goals in 51 appearances last campaign, has struggled to negotiate a new deal in north London with the Gunners having been unimpressive for most of the season.

But even though Arsene Wenger's stay at Arsenal has been confirmed for a further two years and the club dismissed Chelsea's favourites tag to win the FA Cup final, it appears Sanchez has his mind set on leaving.

It's a big worry for Gunners fans who have yet to see their club make a major summer signing, other than the arrival of Sead Kolasinac from Schalke on a free transfer.

Mesut Ozil is also entering the final year of his contract, but the future of Sanchez is currently of more concern with the Chilean understood to be seeking a reunion with former boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The 28-year-old left Barcelona nearly three years ago in search of regular first-team football, having been restricted to limited game time by the former Barcelona boss.

Arsenal prefer Bundesliga switch

However, away from the backdrop of the Camp Nou, Guardiola could envisage a key role for Sanchez this time around as he looks to heavily strengthen his City squad this summer.

Arsenal, though, will be doing all they can to stop Sanchez joining a Premier League title rival and a club they've sold five of their key players to in recent years.

The Gunners are more willing to sell Sanchez to his other suitors in Europe, Bayern Munich, but Guardiola appears to have the upper-hand over the club he left to take over City last summer.

According to The Mirror, Bayern are concerned that Sanchez appears to be pricing himself out of a move to the Allianz Arena, demanding £420,000-a-week to make a move to the Bundesliga.

Sanchez demands stun Bayern

That £21.85 million-a-year deal would ruin the club's strict wage structure and has shocked the Bavarian giants who feel resigned to the fact that Sanchez is trying to force Arsenal's hand in allowing him to move to the Etihad.

Sanchez is aware that Arsenal have warned they will keep him and run down his contract, potentially seeing him walk away on a free transfer next summer, but are still demanding £50 million for the forward.

Although such action would make no financial sense for the north London club, Arsene Wenger will be desperate to avoid further controversy of selling another big player to their direct rivals - having just signed a new two-year deal despite a large number of supporters calling for him to leave.

