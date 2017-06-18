GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

/.

Toto Wolff reveals the truth about Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Despite driving for the same team, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg were constantly at each other's throats for three years between 2013 and 2016. 

The pair battled it out to win the Driver's Championship last year, with the German just pipping his teammate to the title in the final race of the season.  

Just five days later, Rosberg announced his retirement, and would not race in F1 again.   

Article continues below

His decision ended Mercedes' three years of domination at the top of the sport. Although they've replaced him with the impressive Valtteri Bottas, it seems they've got some competition at the top.

Ferrari are just eight points behind them in the Constructors Championship, but it is of course early on in the season.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Cristiano Ronaldo will only stay at Real Madrid on one condition [Mirror]

Cristiano Ronaldo will only stay at Real Madrid on one condition [Mirror]

In terms of drivers though, it's not Mercedes who have a man at the top. Sebastian Vettel, who drives for Ferrari, is currently ahead of Hamilton.

The German is on 141 points, and behind him, the Brit is on 129. This is not something Mercedes are used to.    

For all their success, both Hamilton and Rosberg were not always happy, especially with each other. The pair clashed a number of times, both on the track and off it, so it's obvious their relationship was just a working one.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Qualifying

Team Principal, Toto Wolff, has since revealed who of the pair was perhaps the one who would fight dirty.  

When asked who the 'schemer' was, he told the Daily Mail:

"The one who is no longer here. The vicious one. Nico just tried to use all the weapons he had."

Wolff did go on to say though, that he has no hard feelings about the way Rosberg left the team, and that all his 'scheming' was down to a desire to win and be the best.

"There were all the psycho games that you can play to destabilise your rival." 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Cristiano Ronaldo will only stay at Real Madrid on one condition [Mirror]

Cristiano Ronaldo will only stay at Real Madrid on one condition [Mirror]

What Zinedine Zidane said when he phoned Cristiano Ronaldo about his future [Marca]

What Zinedine Zidane said when he phoned Cristiano Ronaldo about his future [Marca]

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again