Andre Ward's response when asked about facing Anthony Joshua next

Andre Ward retained his world light-heavyweight titles after a controversial stoppage victory over Sergey Kovalev in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Ward kept hold of his WBA 'super', IBF and WBO belts after hurting Kovalev with a big right hand in the eighth round. However, the Russian complained that some of his final blows were below the belt - with replays suggesting Kovalev had a case.

And he was clearly unhappy about the way referee Tony Weeks handled the bout.

After the fight, Kovalev said: "It didn't hurt like I could go down on the floor, but it was a low blow.

"Right now, I could have continued. I didn't feel that hurt.

"Why stop the fight? It's crazy. I want to get again a fight with him."

Ward respects Kovalev

But Ward has now stretched his unbeaten record to 32 and will already be setting his sights on his next fight.

"Kovalev fought a good fight, but once I compute a fighter in my brain, I know what I had to do the next time around," said Ward.

"Facing great fighters, you've got to raise your game to the next level and I'm thankful we did that tonight."

Ward on fighting AJ

But who next for Ward?

Well, that question was put to him in the ring after the fight to which Ward replied: “Anything is possible, man.”

A lightweight vs a heavyweight? Hmmmm, we're not sure, Andre.

Then again, who thought Conor McGregor would fight Floyd Mayweather!?

Of course, Joshua has plenty of potential opponents right now. A rematch with Wladimir Klitschko appears to be on the cards, while there has been talk of a fight with Tyson Fury.

Bouts against Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder would also surely be more appealing to Joshua than a fight against Ward.

