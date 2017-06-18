Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Real Madrid this summer?

According to numerous reports, that’s exactly what the Portuguese superstar wants with a return to Manchester United seemingly on the cards.

But it won’t be easy for Ronaldo to get his wish.

Real aren’t exactly going to allow the 32-year-old to leave without a fight.

Then there’s the transfer fee. Cristiano will command a world record fee - although there appears to be some confusion surrounding that figure.

The Telegraph state that it will take around £131 million to sign him, while Spanish reports suggest it could take a lot more than that to convince Madrid to sell him.

But who will be willing to pay such a huge amount for a 32-year-old?

The decision Man Utd have made

Well, Manchester United, it seems.

According to The Times, United have made a decision on signing Ronaldo and want him to return to Old Trafford.

The report claims that the Red Devils were already in the market for a top quality striker - most likely Ronaldo’s teammate Alvaro Morata - but are now exploring the possibility of signing Ronaldo.

It’s a move that would excite United fans, while it seems Cristiano would also be very keen.

Former Madrid chief Ramon Calderon explained earlier this week how the Threatre of Dreams still has a place in Ronaldo’s heart after he left for the Bernabeu back in 2009.

Ronaldo loves United

“I remember when I signed Cristiano, he phoned me and said everyone at Manchester United was really happy and kind to him," he said.

“Sir Alex Ferguson was like a father and he loved the fans.

“The club has been very important in his career. Manchester United is a club he has in his heart.”

So, United want him and Ronaldo could be keen on a return to United. Now the small difficulty of agreeing a world record fee with Madrid for one of the greatest footballers the sport has ever seen.

