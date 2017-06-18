Football has undergone some significant changes in recent years, with the introduction of goal-line technology in the Premier League and recent trialling of video assistant referees at the U20s World Cup.

It's welcoming to know that, regardless of the sport's huge global popularity, football's chief governing bodies are constantly looking for ways in which to better the "beautiful game".

Of course, by no means is the sport perfect. Diving remains an issue right across world football, so does time wasting, harassment of the referee and, most seriously, racial abuse.

They are just some of the issues that FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) are continually looking to combat.

Goal-line technology's success in the Premier League has led to the Championship introducing it for the forthcoming season. And it seems only a matter of time before VARs are introduced in the game.

Despite football fans' gripes across a number of issues in the game, it never appears that anything is ever going to be done about it. But in a new strategy document from the IFAB, titled 'Play fair!', they are aiming to tackle some of football's biggest issues.

Football contemplating huge rule change

Per The Telegraph, the IFAB are sensationally considering the prospect of reducing football matches to 60 minutes, with the clock stopped whenever the ball goes out of play.

It's the biggest of a number of big shake-ups the sport's rule-makers are considering in order to make football more attractive and fair.

"Many people are very frustrated that a typical 90-minute match has fewer than 60 minutes of effective (actual) playing time (EPT) i.e. when the ball is in play," IFAB made aware in their Fair Play! document.

"The strategy proposes measures to reduce time-wasting and 'speed up' the game."

Such plans are not set to be implemented any time soon, while some of their other proposals -regarding timewasting - would require no law changes to the sport and could be implemented immediately.

Respect and playing time on the agenda

Amongst the other aims of the IFAB are improving player behaviour and increasing respect and playing time.

Currently in Russia, at this year's Confederations Cup, FIFA are currently testing the idea of only captains being allowed to talk to the referee, in a bid to avoid officials being mobbed by players.

A player being allowed to pass to themselves at corners, free-kicks and goal-kicks is also being considered, while the idea of being able to take the later while the ball is in motion is also under consideration.

The idea of banning goals from the follow-up to a penalty in normal time and referees only blowing for half-time or full-time when the ball has gone out of play are also other possibilities.

VARs seem the most likely significant development in football that could soon be passed but, despite the sports governing bodies other proposals being some way off being made official, it's refreshing news for football.

However, reducing matches to 60 minutes is a proposal that isn't sitting well with football supporters worldwide - certainly given the price of football.

