Lonzo Ball has become one of the most talked about players ever before being drafted into the NBA and there will be a fair amount of pressure and scrutiny put on the youngster's shoulders as a result.

Despite his buzz and fame coming mainly due to the antics of his father LaVar Ball, there is no doubt that Lonzo has created some of it because of his talent.

The 19-year-old is expected to be selected in the top three in next week's draft and the likelihood is that he ends up with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.

With Markelle Fultz expected to be the number one pick - to either the Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers depending on that trade being completed - it would come as a huge shock if the Lakers didn't select Ball immediately after.

The talented young point guard made a name for himself in college as an outstanding passer and a player who can make his teammates better.

He has been likened in some quarters to Lakers legend Magic Johnson purely in terms of his passing ability and his unselfishness on the court.

If he's selected by the Purple and Gold, he'll be able to learn from the man himself on a daily basis.

With his reputation as a great passer, ESPN recently decided to put this to the test in unusual circumstances.

As part of a feature titled 'ESPN Sport Science', the UCLA product was asked to pass the ball through a moving car.

With his father LaVar driving an SUV at around 10mph, Ball accurately whipped a pass through the back windows and straight to his brother LiAngelo on the other side of the vehicle in impressive fashion.

It was another display of his eye-catching passing skills and one that will see him rack up many assists during his NBA career.

CBS Sports analyst Pete Gillen claims that he's one of the best passers to come into the NBA in the past decade and had a comparison of his own to give him.

"Lonzo Ball is the best passer to come into the NBA in the last 15 years," he said. "He's like a Jason Kidd. He's ahead of Jason at this same stage."

With his own signature shoe and a huge amount of publicity that is usually rare for a draft prospect, there will be many guards in the league looking forward to going at Lonzo next season.

He has the talent to succeed in the NBA and become a star, but he may have to develop quicker than expected. The Ball story will only get more interesting.