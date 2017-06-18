GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Messi.

Lionel Messi responds after his apparent €37,330 Ibiza bill with Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas goes viral

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.

That is one of life's most important lessons these days but it can often be difficult to determine what is true and what is ‘fake news’.

And there is plenty of fake news floating around at this time of year as far as football is concerned.

Football fans are left confused at the numerous transfer rumours that are reported on a daily basis.

But a piece of fake news that went viral on Saturday night didn’t include transfer speculation. Instead, it surrounded Lionel Messi’s restaurant bill in Ibiza.

Images of Messi, Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas with their partners appeared on social media and football fans put two-and-two together and assumed this bill must have been theirs.

The total of this bill in question? €37,330.

The bill included 27 pizzas, seven burgers and 41 bottles of champagne. Despite that, everyone on Twitter seemed to believe that this was actually Messi’s bill.

However, the fun is now over because Messi has seemingly denied it.

Juezcentral - An Instagram football page - posted an image of Messi, Suarez and Fabregas with their partners alongside an image of their supposed bill.

What they didn’t expect is Messi to comment on their Instagram post.

Brazil Global Tour - Brazil v Argentina

The Argentinian did, though, and wrote: “Jajajajajajajaja que manera de hablar al pedo. Como inventan. lo mas lindo es que la gente se lo cree.”

Which translated into English reads:

“What a way to talk sh**. What a way to invent (lie). The cutest thing is that people believe it.”

Juezcentral have since deleted the post but here it is, along with Messi’s comment.

Messi then took to Instagram himself to post an image with his two sons, Thiago and Mateo, in bed with six laughing face emojis.

As much as we would love to think that Messi, Suarez and Fabregas spent €37,330 in a bar in Ibiza, it seems it didn’t happen.

Whoever did, though, is an absolute baller.

Topics:
Francesc Fabregas
Football
Gerard Pique
La Liga
Andres Iniesta

