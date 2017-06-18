Marco Asensio cemented his place in Real Madrid folklore earlier this month by scoring within eight minutes of coming on in the Champions League final.

Los Blancos were beating Juventus 3-1 at the time, but when Marcelo crossed for the young Spaniard in the 90th minute, he made no mistake in making it four.

That was Asensio's 10th goal in all competitions during a breakthrough campaign where he hugely impressed under Zinedine Zidane, following two seasons out on loan.

His performances are reportedly set to earn him a new six-year deal that will keep him at the Bernabeu until 2023 and also features a €350 million release clause.

And he demonstrated once again why he's such an exciting talent on Saturday evening during Spain U21's Euro group stage game against Macedonia U21.

Spain's youngsters ran out comfortable 5-0 winners at the Stadion GOSiR, but it was Asensio that stole the show with a quite incredible hat-trick.

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez broke the deadlock with a bicycle kick in the 10th minute before Asensio scored a 30-yard screamer to make it 2-0 six minutes later.

The 21-year-old then rifled another sublime strike past the goalkeeper in the 54th minute and later completed his hat-trick after picking up the ball in his own half and finding the top-right corner.

Check out Asensio's unbelievable hat-trick in the video below.

ASENSIO VS MACEDONIA U21

Stunning - there's a reason Real have set Asensio's release clause so high.

Speaking after the game, the attacking midfielder explained how he wants to stay grounded despite the hat-trick and his meteoric rise over the past year.

"You could see that I was very comfortable and I'm happy," he said, per Football Espana. "I knew I had to keep working hard and be prepared if the opportunity arose.

"I'm always prepared and I've come here in very good shape to these finals. I must be humble and keep working hard. The praise mustn't get to my head.

"Everything I'm doing is from sacrifice. You saw it on the pitch. We're happy but aware that on Tuesday, we have another match and we can't fail against a great team like Portugal."

Asensio added how he's happy the goals are coming more often: "Playing in attack? I tend to shoot more and I'm more aggressive up top.

"It's something I had inside of me and I had to take advantage of it. Now the goals are coming and I'm very happy."

