GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Real Madrid are trying to tempt Cristiano Ronaldo to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid willing to make Cristiano Ronaldo incredible offer to remain at the club

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Cristiano Ronaldo has cooked up a media frenzy over the past few days after it was reported that the forward wants to leave Real Madrid this summer.

The Portuguese has been caught up in a storm about an unpaid tax bill of £12.9 million which the Spanish authorities claim the Portuguese has defrauded them of through his earnings on image rights.

And it is understood that the 32-year-old is ready to turn his back on life in Spain, where he has spent the past eight years of his career, with transfer speculation having since gone wild.

Article continues below

Inevitably, Manchester United have been linked with the Portugal international - who previously claimed the Red Devils are the only club in England he would play for - while Paris Saint-Germain are reported to have already held talks with the forward.

It's believed Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, held secret talks with PSG chiefs just hours before Real's Champions League final win over Juventus last month - before the allegations surrounding Ronaldo surfaced.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Cristiano Ronaldo will only stay at Real Madrid on one condition [Mirror]

Cristiano Ronaldo will only stay at Real Madrid on one condition [Mirror]

The Los Blancos all-time top scorer is often making headlines, but almost always for the right reasons. Earlier this year he became the first player to net 100 goals in the Champions League while guiding Real to a La Liga and Champions League double.

Real willing to make Ronaldo admirable offer

Regardless of all the Galacticos that have come and gone at the Santiago Bernabeu, what Ronaldo has done during his time in the Spanish capital is truly remarkable and is no wonder that Real are desperate to keep ahold of him.

The Portuguese only signed a new £365,000-a-week deal back in November, which ties him to the club until 2021 but, according to The Sun, Real are willing to compromise in order to tempt Ronaldo to stay.

Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

Los Blancos are ready to offer Ronaldo a one-year extension to his current contract and hand him a huge signing on fee that would cover the demands of the Spanish tax authorities.

Los Blancos slap huge price tag on Portuguese

Given all of Ronaldo's success in Spain, it's obvious that footballing reasons are not to play a part in his desire to leave Real - although a new challenge elsewhere wouldn't be inconceivable.

Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

But in any case that Real can't tempt their star man to make a U-turn on his decision, they will demand £175 million - marking a handsome £95 million profit - although they won't sit out and wait for the £874 million buy-out clause to be met in his contract.

United have missed out on their primary summer target, Antoine Griezmann, but with Ronaldo now seemingly available the club are ready to submit a bid, while they're also ready to make a move for striker Alvaro Morata if re-signing their former star falls through.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Luka Modric
Gareth Bale
Isco
Portugal National Football Team
Zinedine Zidane
Football
La Liga
Karim Benzema

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Cristiano Ronaldo will only stay at Real Madrid on one condition [Mirror]

Cristiano Ronaldo will only stay at Real Madrid on one condition [Mirror]

What Zinedine Zidane said when he phoned Cristiano Ronaldo about his future [Marca]

What Zinedine Zidane said when he phoned Cristiano Ronaldo about his future [Marca]

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again