The Philadelphia 76ers are finalising a trade with the Boston Celtics which will see them acquire the number one pick in this year's draft.

In return, the Celtics will receive the number three pick for this upcoming draft and two future first round picks.

With that pick, the Sixers are widely expected to select Washington point guard Markelle Fultz and that became apparent as they quickly scheduled a workout with him on Saturday as the trade was in the final stages of being agreed.

With talk of the deal intensifying over the past two days, coupled with Fultz arriving in Philly for a workout, the social media king Joel Embiid decided he was going to have some fun with it as only he knows best.

The big man sent the 76ers fans into a frenzy as he posted a picture on Twitter of himself and teammate Dario Saric standing next to a locker that had Fultz's name attached, with the caption 'Trust The Process'.

Of course, this doesn't necessarily mean the 76ers will definitely take the young point guard with the first pick, but Embiid never misses an opportunity to take centre stage on social media.

If that wasn't good enough, the center went one better on Instagram as he posted an image of himself alongside the 19-year-old and current teammates Ben Simmons and Robert Covington at the team's training facility.

Embiid captioned the picture with: "This should be legendary if it happens #TheProcess". The image was liked by Fultz himself and he even commented: "Trust the process", which is the clearest indication yet that he expects to be in Philadelphia next season.

All of this has created a sense of real excitement amongst Sixers fans, which is probably what Embiid had intended to do all along.

Potential

If, as expected, Philly take Fultz, they will have an extremely talented young core on which to build for the future.

Embiid may have been slightly over the top to describe it as potentially legendary, but with the Cameroonian alongside Simmons, Covington, Saric and Fultz, it will be one of the most talented starting fives in the entire league.

The process may have taken longer than fans wanted in the City of Brotherly Love, but it is certainly bearing fruit now and they can legitimately have aspirations of making the playoffs in the coming years.

The future in Philadelphia is extremely bright and they will be a very exciting team to watch in the next campaign.