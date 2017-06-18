It's amazing to think it's been nearly six years since Arsenal signed 17-year-old Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Southampton for £15 million.

At the time it seemed the young kid from Portsmouth was going to be the next Theo Walcott, following the same path from Southampton to the Emirates.

However, despite not being a disappointment in north London, the 23-year-old has not been gifted the chances to be as key a figure as some would have hoped he would become at Arsenal.

This season the young England international made 45 appearances, scoring six goals, and only 16 of those were starts in the Premier League.

For a player of Oxlade-Chamberlain's age, he had to make a crucial decision this summer on whether to stay put and have faith that Arsene Wenger would gift him more game time or move elsewhere.

Earlier in the season, the Southampton academy graduate admitted as much - saying in an interview that he would make his mind up about next season at the end of the campaign.

The Ox finalises decision on his future

And now that time has come and according to the Times, the 23-year-old has made the decision to quit the Gunners this summer as he seeks regular game time elsewhere.

It's understandable that for a man of his age, Oxlade-Chamberlain wants to be spending less time on the bench and more time on field expressing himself and reminding people why Arsenal signed him in the first place.

His goal soon after coming on against Scotland for England in last week's World Cup qualifier was just a small reminder of what the young midfielder is capable of when given a chance.

Liverpool ready to move for midfielder

And his next chance may come at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp a big admirer of his explosiveness, energy and versatility to play in a range of forward positions.

Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane both had spells on the sidelines last campaign and Oxlade-Chamberlain's ability to play in a range of positions would help provide Klopp with some cover.

With England's season now done also, Oxlade-Chamberlain can now soak up the sun while deciding on what move will be best for him in the crucial next stage of his career.

It's previously been reported 'The Ox' would welcome working with Klopp on Merseyside, while Manchester United were reported to have an interest in the £30 million midfielder back in January.

