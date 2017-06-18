Various reports have emerged in the last 24 hours of Cristiano Ronaldo having conversations with Zinedine Zidane and Sir Alex Ferguson over his Real Madrid future.

According to Spanish sources, the Portuguese has told Los Blancos he wants to leave this summer after feeling disrespected and angered by recent allegations of tax fraud.

Real want him to stay, of course, and so Zidane has interrupted his family holiday to phone Ronaldo and tell him: "Cris, I don't want you to leave."

Zidane's words will do little to convince Ronaldo of staying, though, judging by what the Portugal international said to Ferguson six weeks ago.

The pair reunited at a function in May, where Ronaldo told his former manager that he 'feels unloved' in Madrid following a season where his own fans booed him.

What the future holds for the 32-year-old remains to be seen, but bookmakers have Manchester United down as 9/4 favourites to sign him.

Paris Saint-Germain - who held talks with Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, before the Champions League final - are also interested at 5/1.

Real could yet keep Ronaldo if they agree to paying his disputed £13 million tax bill, but it would appear preparations have begun for his departure.

Spanish outlet Marca, per the Daily Mail, claim Los Blancos have decided how much they want for Ronaldo should the likes of United and PSG be genuinely interested.

And the fee is absolutely ludicrous. Real apparently want £350 million in order for any summer move to go ahead: £175 million in transfer fees and £175 million in wages.

Ronaldo still has four years remaining on his current contract, and so the Spanish giants would want compensation for the winger breaching it.

What this means for United and PSG is that unless they're willing to absolutely obliterate the world-record transfer fee, they won't be signing Ronaldo this summer.

Real have reacted calmly to their star player saying he wants to leave but insist on playing hard ball with potential suitors.

Marca also believe the club's board will wait until after the Confederations Cup to sit down with Ronaldo and discuss the next step.

