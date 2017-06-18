The Golden State Warriors capped a dominant season by winning their second NBA championship in the last three years.

The Dubs gained revenge on the Cleveland Cavaliers for last year's defeat with a comprehensive 4-1 victory in the Finals.

Kevin Durant was named as the Finals MVP and proved to be the difference maker as he went toe to toe with LeBron James and averaged over 30 points per game.

It was the Warriors' second title under head coach Steve Kerr, who has guided them to three straight Finals appearances during his three years in charge.

The franchise celebrated the title win with a parade through downtown Oakland with approximately one million fans in attendance.

Emotions were running high throughout the team during the occasion, but in particular during a heartfelt speech by Kerr.

When the head coach had finished his speech, however, he'd managed to name many guys who were responsible for the team's success but inexplicably failed to mention the key component; Steph Curry.

He may not win the MVP for a third consecutive year and once again he was overlooked for Finals MVP, but that's no excuse for forgetting the greatest shooter in the game's history and the driver of this Golden State team.

After Kerr finished his speech, he took his seat next to his wife Margot who immediately told him: "You didn't mention Steph."

He didn't realise it at first and was adamant he didn't forget to mention his point guard, but it soon dawned on him.

"Oh my God. I'm such an idiot," Kerr said he told himself. "I blew it. I completely spaced."

Kerr got up and walked over to the three-point marksman and apologised.

"Steph, I'm so embarrassed," Kerr told him. "I forgot to talk about you. You're not that important to the team anyway."

In the end, it was a mere footnote on what was a celebratory occasion for the entire organisation and its fans.

Steph clearly isn't the type of person who wants any individual acknowledgment and values team success above anything so it wasn't a surprise that he quickly laughed it off with his coach.

With four All-Stars - Curry, Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson - all in the prime of their careers, this Warriors team could dominate the league for the next five years.

If they repeat next year, there's no doubt that Curry's name will be the first to come out of Kerr's mouth.