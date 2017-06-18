Official online NBA destination in the UK

Steve Kerr.

Steve Kerr felt "embarrassed" after forgetting to mention Steph Curry in parade speech

The Golden State Warriors capped a dominant season by winning their second NBA championship in the last three years. 

The Dubs gained revenge on the Cleveland Cavaliers for last year's defeat with a comprehensive 4-1 victory in the Finals. 

Kevin Durant was named as the Finals MVP and proved to be the difference maker as he went toe to toe with LeBron James and averaged over 30 points per game. 

It was the Warriors' second title under head coach Steve Kerr, who has guided them to three straight Finals appearances during his three years in charge. 

The franchise celebrated the title win with a parade through downtown Oakland with approximately one million fans in attendance. 

Emotions were running high throughout the team during the occasion, but in particular during a heartfelt speech by Kerr. 

When the head coach had finished his speech, however, he'd managed to name many guys who were responsible for the team's success but inexplicably failed to mention the key component; Steph Curry. 

Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers

He may not win the MVP for a third consecutive year and once again he was overlooked for Finals MVP, but that's no excuse for forgetting the greatest shooter in the game's history and the driver of this Golden State team. 

After Kerr finished his speech, he took his seat next to his wife Margot who immediately told him: "You didn't mention Steph."

He didn't realise it at first and was adamant he didn't forget to mention his point guard, but it soon dawned on him.

"Oh my God. I'm such an idiot," Kerr said he told himself. "I blew it. I completely spaced."

2017 NBA Finals - Game Three

Kerr got up and walked over to the three-point marksman and apologised.

"Steph, I'm so embarrassed," Kerr told him. "I forgot to talk about you. You're not that important to the team anyway."

In the end, it was a mere footnote on what was a celebratory occasion for the entire organisation and its fans. 

Steph clearly isn't the type of person who wants any individual acknowledgment and values team success above anything so it wasn't a surprise that he quickly laughed it off with his coach. 

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

With four All-Stars - Curry, Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson - all in the prime of their careers, this Warriors team could dominate the league for the next five years. 

If they repeat next year, there's no doubt that Curry's name will be the first to come out of Kerr's mouth. 

Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

