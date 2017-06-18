Official online NBA destination in the UK

Danny Ainge.

Report: Sixers-Celtics blockbuster trade expected to be finalized early next week

One of the biggest trades of the NBA offseason could be finalized this Monday, according to reports.

To what might be a surprising move to some, the Boston Celtics are on the verge of trading away their number one overall pick in this year's upcoming NBA Draft to the Philadelphia 76ers.

In return, Philadelphia will send Boston their number three pick in Thursday's draft, as well as a protected future first-rounder in what truly is a stunning trade. The deal between the two teams has been agreed upon.

The Sixers are then expected to use the Celtics' number one overall pick next week to draft Markelle Fultz, a 19-year-old point guard from the University of Washington who averaged 23.2 points, with 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game after 25 games last college season.

According to David Aldridge of TNT, the blockbuster trade between the Celtics and the Sixers will be finalized this coming Monday ahead of the NBA draft.

Aldridge tweeted on Saturday: "Trade between Philly and Boston will be finalized on Monday, per source. Sides have agreed. Sixers will get first pick and take Fultz."

It's fair to say that this is a trade that could have big payoffs for both teams, as Celtics are once again instigating trades in order to acquire more draft picks while holding their ground, and the Sixers are getting a high-quality first-rounder in the form of Fultz, which is bound to make current players Joel Embiiid and Ben Simmons happy.

Moving down to the third overall pick still puts Boston in a great position as well if the draft unfolds how we expect it to. Sixers take Fultz, the Los Angeles Lakers take Lonzo Ball, leaving Celtics with the chance to take Josh Jackson, who many thought they would take with the number one pick anyways.

Not only do they still get the guy they wanted by simply moving two spots down the draft order, but they also get a protected future first-rounder which they could find another star with, and that can only mean more good things for a team that finished their NBA season at the Eastern Conference Finals this year.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game One

Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
NBA Draft
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia Sixers
Isaiah Thomas

