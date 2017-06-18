GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Gary Cahill named as 'one of the worst defenders' by Stoke City legend

Chelsea stormed to the Premier League title last season, holding off the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City and Liverpool to win the league comfortably. 

Much of their success is down to Antonio Conte, who impressed everyone during his first season in charge of the London club.  

He managed to turn around an embarrassed Chelsea team, who finished the previous season in 10th place and restored players like Eden Hazard and Diego Costa to their best.

Another major part of the club's success was down to the fact that they were able to field a settled team each week, and didn't have to deal with too many injuries or suspensions.  

On the pitch, defender Gary Cahill captained the team, alongside David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta in a three-man backline that was almost impenetrable for much of the season.

The attacking force of Hazard, Costa and often Pedro or Willian was unplayable at times, and if you add midfielders N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas into the mix, it's easy to see why the Blues won the title.   

Although they received many plaudits throughout the season from pundits, former pros and fans alike, but it seems not everyone was impressed by one member of Chelsea's winning team.  

Captain Cahill has come under fire from Stoke City legend Mike Pejic, following the Englishman's performance against France in an international friendly last week. 

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

He also did praise, perhaps unsurprisingly, the Potters goalkeeper, Jack Butland.

The former defender, who made 344 appearances for Stoke, told The Sentinel, as per Goal

"I felt sorry for him [Butland] having to play behind a player like Gary Cahill, one of the worst defenders I've seen in one-v-one situations."

He went on to say that Luiz alongside him was a disappointment last season, but praised Conte for spotting their weakness so quickly.

"He gets so easily exposed and it was him, as much as David Luiz, who needed the protection of a three-man defence in that Chelsea rearguard last season."

"Chelsea boss Antonio Conte deserves a medal - possibly Cahill's title-winning medal - for spotting so quickly that Luiz and Cahill needed such protection."

That's a pretty harsh criticism for two players who had one of the best defensive records in English football last season.

Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League

Arguably, had they not stayed fit, or battled through injuries, Chelsea would not have won the league. 

Do you agree with Mike Pejic's criticism of Gary Cahill? Have your say in the comments below.

