Could Cristiano Ronaldo be on the verge of a sensational return to Manchester United?

The Portuguese superstar seemingly wants to leave Real Madrid with a return to Old Trafford on the cards.

Pulling off the deal would give everyone at the club a massive boost, especially given their failures in the Premier League in recent years.

Article continues below

The Red Devils haven’t won the Premier League since the 2012/13 season - Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge - and their stock has fallen as a result of four underwhelming years.

While they’re still considering one of the biggest clubs in world football, the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid have surged past them, while even city-rivals Manchester City have the upper hand these days.

Article continues below

But ever since being appointed to take over the top operational role at the club, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been trying to make a statement to the New York Stock Exchange.

Woodward's four dream signings

To do that, Woodward has had a list of four dream signings since he took over the job in 2013.

According to Manchester Evening News, they are Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Neymar and Thomas Muller.

Of course, singing all four of them is pretty much impossible but Woodward would love to cross one of his list before his time is over.

While the club have been linked with all four players in the past, they haven’t been able to strike a deal with any of them as Woodward attempts to deliver a star name to investors on the Stock Exchange.

But that could be about to change with Ronaldo’s availability.

He might be 32-years-old but Ronaldo is still one of the best players in world football.

That was clear for all to see last season with 42 goals in 46 appearances as he helped Real Madrid win both La Liga and the Champions League.

But can Woodward finally secure the signing of one of four dream players this summer?

Watch this space.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms