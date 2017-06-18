GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Emmanuel Petit explains what Arsenal need to do to keep Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal were always going to be in for a busy summer. 

Until a couple of weeks ago, manager Arsene Wenger's future was unclear. The fans were split, some wanted him to stay, others wanted him to go.

In the end, as many almost expected, the Frenchman decided to stay and signed a fresh two-year deal.  

It was believed that once his future was settled, attentions can turn to the players. And there are some big deals to be done. 

Kylian Mbappe is one of the huge names being linked with a move to the Emirates, with a rumoured €100 million bid in the works.  

But it's not just about bringing players into the club. Two of Arsenal's biggest stars, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, both have contracts that expire next summer.

Along with them, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Santi Cazorla will all be out of contract in 2018.  

This means that almost half of the teams starting 11 could be gone within 12 months. So Wenger and the club need to make a decision on their futures.  

Realistically, they have to sign up all these players this summer or risk losing them on a free next year. 

And unfortunately for Wenger, the likes of Sanchez, Ozil and Oxlade-Chamberlain have made no guarantees that they want to stay in north London.    

The 67-year-old may have already alienated himself from some of the Arsenal supporters after deciding to stay on as manager and losing these players on a free next year would have almost everyone calling for his head.

So he needs to act, and he needs to act fast. Ahead of the new season, one former Arsenal player has explained exactly what the club needs to do to get one of their stars to re-sign. 

Emmanuel Petit, who made 85 appearances for the Gunners under Wenger, suggested he needs to show intent to mount a Premier League title challenge next year, in order to convince Sanchez. 

Petit told the Mirror:

"Now, he is a winner. His attitude and ­approach in every game is fantastic. I can see why Arsene wants to keep him."

"At the moment nothing is decided and I believe Sanchez is waiting to see what players are brought in before he makes up his mind about his future."

It's clear that the Chilean is a born winner. With Arsenal failing to qualify for next season's Champions League, his opportunities to win are limited. 

But if Wenger can show he intends on mounting a full title challenge as his time at the club comes to an end, then maybe Sanchez will sign up for a few more years. 

