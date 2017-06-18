Once Money in the Bank is in the books on Sunday night, attention turns to Monday Night RAW and what Roman Reigns has in store for WWE fans.

It was revealed last week that The Big Dog has a major announcement to make which will impact his SummerSlam plans, and that has prompted fans all over the world to speculate on what that could be, and what he could be doing at the biggest party of the summer.

ANNOUNCEMENT

At first, it was thought that he could end up challenging John Cena as the timing fit perfectly, with Cena set to return on SmackDown LIVE next month and has been advertised as a free agent, which means he’s free to appear on either brand.

That idea was shot down, and it was then claimed Braun Strowman could make an early return to reignite his feud with Reigns, leading to matches at Great Balls of Fire and then potentially SummerSlam because as fans know, he’s not finished with Reigns.

Not only that, but it’s also been speculated that he could end up challenging the winner of Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe, despite what WWE may have planned for him in New Orleans next year.

However, if a new report from The Inquisitr is to be believed then Reigns’ opponent at SummerSlam in Brooklyn could be absolutely huge.

SUMMERSLAM OPPONENT

They’re claiming that PWInsider has reported that he’ll face none other than Goldberg at SummerSlam, who was last seen at WrestleMania 33 where he dropped the Universal Championship to The Beast Incarnate.

They added that the idea is to have Reigns state he has defeated everyone in WWE, including retiring The Undertaker but is yet to have a match with Goldberg and wants to add his name to the impressive list.

Apparently, this will set up a match between both men for August 20 and we’ve seen them hint at a future match in the past when they stood face to face before hitting The Monster Among Men with a double Spear.

In addition to this, they’ve highlighted that Strowman could still hijack this segment to set up a rubber match between the two for Great Balls of Fire.

Goldberg has remained in great shape since his exit, and a return has always been a hot topic of conversation as he’s stated on numerous occasions that he’d love to work opposite both Reigns and Strowman.

It was reported that while WWE doesn’t intend on using Goldberg weekly, they’d be open to bringing him back for the big four events as a star attraction and if this rumour is to be believed, then Reigns has the chance to add another huge name to his list of defeated opponents.

Will Roman Reigns face Goldberg at SummerSlam? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

