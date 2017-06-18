Manchester City are reportedly on the brink of signing Juventus right-back Dani Alves in a two-year deal worth £5 million.

That's according to the Guardian, who claim Pep Guardiola wants to reunite with the Brazilian by making him his third big-name signing of the summer.

Guardiola had initially targeted Tottenham's Kyle Walker for £40 million after releasing Bacary Sagna, but talks have broken down.

What Alves would bring to the Etihad Stadium is pace, consistency and bundles of experience, following a season where he won the 32nd and 33rd trophies of his career.

Now 34-years-old, Alves potentially faces his greatest challenge yet by playing in the Premier League for the first time.

However, there's something a bit awkward about the Brazil international opting to join City.

Back in 2014, Barcelona were due to face the Citizens at the Etihad in the Champions League last 16, before which Alves made some curious comments.

Hilariously, Alves admitted that he once thought Manchester United was the only team in Manchester, and that he didn't even know Manchester City existed.

Only in 2009 - one year after City were taken over by Abu Dhabi United Group - did Alves realise they were an actual football team. Wow.

"I didn't realise until about five years ago that Manchester had two teams," he said three years ago.

"Of course Manchester United have been one of the most famous and successful clubs in Europe for many years - but I thought they were the only one.

"When Manchester City got new owners and started buying some of the best players in Europe everybody knew who they were - but until then I must be honest I didn't know about them.

"I think this is the reality of modern football. You don't need ten or 20 years to establish yourself - if you have rich owners you can do it in two or three years.

"It doesn't matter if I or anybody else agree with it - it is just the reality of today."

City have enjoyed much success in the eight years that Alves has been aware of their existence, but no matter which way you look at it, it's still awkward.

The right-back will only hope to help make history with Guardiola's side should he complete a £5 million move as expected this summer.

Alves is still four trophies behind record-holder Maxwell, who retired at Paris Saint-Germain in May, but there's every chance he could equal that haul during two years at City.

