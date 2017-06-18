GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Dani Alves.

Dani Alves said something hilarious about Manchester City in 2014

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester City are reportedly on the brink of signing Juventus right-back Dani Alves in a two-year deal worth £5 million.

That's according to the Guardian, who claim Pep Guardiola wants to reunite with the Brazilian by making him his third big-name signing of the summer.

Guardiola had initially targeted Tottenham's Kyle Walker for £40 million after releasing Bacary Sagna, but talks have broken down.

Article continues below

What Alves would bring to the Etihad Stadium is pace, consistency and bundles of experience, following a season where he won the 32nd and 33rd trophies of his career.

Now 34-years-old, Alves potentially faces his greatest challenge yet by playing in the Premier League for the first time.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

However, there's something a bit awkward about the Brazil international opting to join City.

Back in 2014, Barcelona were due to face the Citizens at the Etihad in the Champions League last 16, before which Alves made some curious comments.

Hilariously, Alves admitted that he once thought Manchester United was the only team in Manchester, and that he didn't even know Manchester City existed.

Only in 2009 - one year after City were taken over by Abu Dhabi United Group - did Alves realise they were an actual football team. Wow.

Manchester City v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

"I didn't realise until about five years ago that Manchester had two teams," he said three years ago.

"Of course Manchester United have been one of the most famous and successful clubs in Europe for many years - but I thought they were the only one.

"When Manchester City got new owners and started buying some of the best players in Europe everybody knew who they were - but until then I must be honest I didn't know about them.

"I think this is the reality of modern football. You don't need ten or 20 years to establish yourself - if you have rich owners you can do it in two or three years.

Previews - UEFA Champions League Final

"It doesn't matter if I or anybody else agree with it - it is just the reality of today."

City have enjoyed much success in the eight years that Alves has been aware of their existence, but no matter which way you look at it, it's still awkward.

The right-back will only hope to help make history with Guardiola's side should he complete a £5 million move as expected this summer.

Alves is still four trophies behind record-holder Maxwell, who retired at Paris Saint-Germain in May, but there's every chance he could equal that haul during two years at City.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Juventus
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Man Utd have made a decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo [The Times]

Man Utd have made a decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo [The Times]

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again