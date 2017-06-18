It was at around this time last year that news emerged regarding the future of Kevin Durant in the NBA, as the 2014 MVP made his intentions clear on where he wanted to be playing his ball next season.

On The Player's Tribute, Durant stated his desire to not re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and instead pursue a move to the Golden State Warriors, a decision which was scrutinized by several NBA fans and critics alike as many drew comparisons to LeBron James and his 2010 move to the Miami Heat.

It's a move which still hurts several Thunder fans today, as they made it perfectly clear when the Warriors with Durant visited them during the season, but they should have seen it coming, as James certainly did back in 2014.

Three years ago, The Oklahoman printed their front page of their newspaper with the headline 'Mr. Unreliable', targeting Durant after his performance against the Memphis Grizzles in Game 5 of the first round of the playoffs.

According to ESPN, Durant said the following at the time in reaction to the headline:

"I'm unreliable? Me, Mr. Unreliable? As a competitor there's going to be good and bad days. They're going to build you up, they're going to break you down. You just have to stay even keeled, and that's what I am. It's all about what have you done for me lately, and I understand that."

Russell Westbrook, of all people, came to his defense on that day too, saying: "A week ago you're calling him MVP and now you're calling him Mr. Unreliable. That doesn't make no sense to me."

Even President Donald Trump defended Durant at the time.

The paper's sports editor did apologize for the headline, but many thought at the time, including one LeBron James, that the damage had already been done, as he came to the defense of Durant and said, according to Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com: "He's got to become a free agent one day."

Sure enough, he did become a free agent, and one year on from his move to Golden State, he has an NBA Championship and a Finals MVP award to his name, while the Thunder, on the other hand, hasn't progressed much further from where they were back in 2014.

Durant certainly did have the last laugh in this situation, and LeBron saw it coming.