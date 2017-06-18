GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

William Gallas explains why Tottenham aren't ready to challenge in the Champions League

Tottenham and Chelsea were involved in a battle for the Premier League crown until the last few weeks of last season. 

In the end, it was Antonio Conte's Chelsea who held on at the top, but Spurs were able to hold off challenges from Manchester City and Liverpool to end their final season at White Hart Lane in second. 

Although there's not much glory to be had from finishing as runners-up, Mauricio Pochettino, who was not even expected to win the title, can take heart from the fact his team will be playing Champions League football again. 

And next season, they'll be hoping to give it a better crack than last. 

In 2016, the London club were knocked out at the group stages, after picking up just seven points from six group games. 

These games included disappointing losses to AS Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen, even though they did beat CSKA Moscow. 

Once again, they will have to play their continental games at Wembley, as well as all their domestic fixtures there too. 

Excuses were made about the pitch last season, but as the ground becomes their home for the next few years, it can no longer be blamed for poor results. 

Tottenham Hotspur FC v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - UEFA Champions League

Although their team was able to light up the Premier League last season, one former Spurs player believes that they will struggle again in Europe next season. 

William Gallas, who made 72 appearances for Tottenham between 2010 and 2013, suggests that a lack of experience will be their downfall again in the Champions League. 

He's been quoted in the Daily Star, as per Goal:

"It was a big shame what happened to them last season, but this Tottenham squad is a little too young for the Champions League." 

"The Champions League is different to the Premier League. You need experience, you need to be more clever and stay focused."

FC Internazionale Milano v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Europa League Round of 16

Both Dele Alli and Harry Kane stamped their mark on English football last season, with the latter winning the golden boot. However, in Europe, they failed to establish themselves.

They may struggle to do so again next season, especially when they could face the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the group stage.   

