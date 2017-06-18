GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Begovic.

Asmir Begovic appears to 'like' three tweets mocking Chelsea transfer target

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It must be hard being a back-up for a world-class goalkeeper.

That has been the case for Asmir Begovic at Chelsea for the previous two seasons.

While he played 25 times in his debut season due to a knee injury to number one Thibaut Courtois, the Bosnian only made two Premier League appearances this season.

Article continues below

As a result, Begovic has decided to join Bournemouth this summer, making the £10 million switch to the South Coast club.

But it’s left Antonio Conte searching for a ‘keeper that is willing to play second fiddle to Courtois next season.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Numerous reports suggest that he’s already found his man in the form of Manchester City’s Willy Caballero.

But signing a player that turns 36 in September hasn’t exactly excited Chelsea fans - especially when they haven’t announced any further signings this summer yet.

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Begovic reacts to Caballero on Twitter

And it seems Begovic himself is quite enjoying the fact that Chelsea want to replace him with Caballero.

That’s because he has been caught ‘liking’ three tweets moaning about the arrival of Caballero.

A quick look on Begovic’s ‘likes’ on Twitter brings up the following three tweets from user @Potam88.

The first one reads: “Please what do we need Caballero for? @asmir1 was far way better.”

The next says: “Lol. There are other young GKs out there better than Basket Caballero.”

While the third and final tweet that Begovic ‘liked’ was: “I know. We can do better than Caballero. My opinion though.”

We’re not quite sure what Caballero has done to annoy Begovic but it seems he doesn’t approve of Chelsea making a move for the Argentine.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Asmir Begovic
Thibaut Courtois
Francesc Fabregas
Cesar Azpilicueta
Didier Drogba
Willy Caballero
Eden Hazard
Football
Cesar Azpilicueta
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Man Utd have made a decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo [The Times]

Man Utd have made a decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo [The Times]

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again