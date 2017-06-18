It must be hard being a back-up for a world-class goalkeeper.

That has been the case for Asmir Begovic at Chelsea for the previous two seasons.

While he played 25 times in his debut season due to a knee injury to number one Thibaut Courtois, the Bosnian only made two Premier League appearances this season.

As a result, Begovic has decided to join Bournemouth this summer, making the £10 million switch to the South Coast club.

But it’s left Antonio Conte searching for a ‘keeper that is willing to play second fiddle to Courtois next season.

Numerous reports suggest that he’s already found his man in the form of Manchester City’s Willy Caballero.

But signing a player that turns 36 in September hasn’t exactly excited Chelsea fans - especially when they haven’t announced any further signings this summer yet.

Begovic reacts to Caballero on Twitter

And it seems Begovic himself is quite enjoying the fact that Chelsea want to replace him with Caballero.

That’s because he has been caught ‘liking’ three tweets moaning about the arrival of Caballero.

A quick look on Begovic’s ‘likes’ on Twitter brings up the following three tweets from user @Potam88.

The first one reads: “Please what do we need Caballero for? @asmir1 was far way better.”

The next says: “Lol. There are other young GKs out there better than Basket Caballero.”

While the third and final tweet that Begovic ‘liked’ was: “I know. We can do better than Caballero. My opinion though.”

We’re not quite sure what Caballero has done to annoy Begovic but it seems he doesn’t approve of Chelsea making a move for the Argentine.

