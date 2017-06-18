SmackDown LIVE could prove to be an unmissable episode next week, as returns and potentially a debut are expected to take place on the night.

Obviously, all eyes will be on who the WWE Champion could be heading into the show as Jinder Mahal defends the gold against Randy Orton later tonight, while we also want to see who’ll be holding the Money in the Bank briefcases with the women also getting that opportunity this year.

RETURNS

However, SmackDown LIVE could finally be adding some big names to the roster once again, with the biggest name confirmed so far being general manager Daniel Bryan.

Bryan and Brie Bella recently welcomed their first daughter, and was granted time off for that but is now going to be appearing back on weekly programming after commissioner Shane McMahon kept the ship afloat for several weeks.

Not only that, but there has been rampant speculation over the past few days that Mike Bennett could finally make his first appearance on WWE television on the same night, alongside real-life wife Maria Kanellis.

However, it’s also been claimed that he could feature at the Money in the Bank event, and if that’s the case then he'll almost certainly be on the blue brand in just a couple of days.

Fans have another reason to get excited, though, as PWInsider is claiming Rusev will finally make his first appearance on SmackDown LIVE this coming week.

RUSEV

Earlier this week, it was reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet that the Bulgarian Brute had been given the all-clear to make his return, and it seems as if WWE won’t be wasting any time in reintroducing him on television as he was traded from RAW to SmackDown during the superstar shake-up, but was injured when that happened.

During his rehabilitation after his surgery, the former United States Champion sent out videos and tweets claiming he wants a WWE Championship match at Money in the Bank, and that was the initial plan before WWE opted to give the Modern Day Maharaja the opportunity in St. Louis instead.

It was also thought that him targeting Shane would lead to an eventual match between the pair at SummerSlam, but following the nixed plans it’s unclear whether that will still be going ahead.

Right now, it’s unclear just what role he will have when he returns but with the blue brand being the land of opportunity, you’d hope he’s utilised to his best where he can be the dominant monster he was always meant to be.

If he’s ever going to win the biggest prize in WWE, it’s going to be on SmackDown.

What do you think is in store for Rusev when he returns on SmackDown? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

