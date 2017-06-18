It seems to be the only fight anyone seems to be talking about, and rightfully so as the UFC’s Conor McGregor has somehow bagged himself a mega-money fight against Floyd Mayweather.

The unbeaten American will be coming out of retirement for one final fight on August 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada to try and stretch that record to 50 straight wins, while the Irishman will look to shock the world and silence the doubters by becoming the only dent in his otherwise impeccable record.

SUPER FIGHT

As soon as it was announced, the backlash was expected alongside the excitement.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Some are happy that this is taking place because it will make for good entertainment, while others feel it diminishes the sport of boxing that the novice with no experience can get himself a fight at the elite level and bring home over $100 million in the process.

What is often forgotten, though, is that McGregor’s Octagon inactivity impacts the UFC and the lightweight division as it’s currently on hold with no active champion.

Article continues below

The Notorious has been called out even before he secured a lightweight title fight against Eddie Alvarez, with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz just two of the fighters wanting to scrap.

However, Tony Ferguson is another that has been aggressively pursuing a fight against McGregor; not wasting any opportunity to get his feelings off his chest and will now have to wait even longer to secure a fight against McGregor.

FERGUSON'S REACTION

However, El Cucuy has taken a surprising stance on the fight and has offered his congratulations to his lightweight rival.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Ferguson said: “I have to say congratulations [to McGregor]; that’s a (expletive) of money for them.

"That’s a lot of (expletive) lettuce, but don’t forget about the UFC cage, because you’re holding on to my belt. I’m over here.

“Let’s fight for an interim belt while Conor is doing his other thing. Let’s get something going. The interim title is vacant. That (expletive) needs to be in my hands. [I’m on a] nine-fight winning streak, and 10 sounds better so let’s get it moving.”

Ferguson’s wait for McGregor will have to continue, but it could later this year as president Dana White claimed that McGregor wants to return to the Octagon by the end of 2017.

The Eagle might be the only viable option for Ferguson right now, despite their history, as he doesn’t see either of the Diaz brothers fighting again as he believes they want to keep their legacies secure and not add another loss to their record.

Will Tony Ferguson ever get his shot at Conor McGregor? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms