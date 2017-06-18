How best to describe Oscar's time in the Chinese Super League? Since joining Shanghai SIPG from in January for £60 million, the Brazilian midfielder has enjoyed, shall we say, mixed fortunes.

Back in February against Seoul in the Asian Champions League, for example, Oscar correctly pointed his goalkeeper in the right direction to save a penalty.

Shanghai won that game 1-0 thanks to Hulk's 53rd-minute strike, but Oscar and their goalkeeper were the real heroes.

Article continues below

Two months later and it was Oscar's turn to convert a penalty, but he missed not once, but twice, in the space of 11 minutes against Urawa Red Diamonds.

Oscar saw his first penalty brilliantly saved by the goalkeeper, but his second was absolutely awful, soaring over the bar and into the stands.

Article continues below

He was once again at the centre of controversy on Sunday during Shanghai's 1-1 draw away to Guangzhou R&F in the league.

Oscar unnecessarily booted the ball straight at two of Guangzhou's players at the end of the first half to provoke a furious response from the home side.

Oscar quickly found himself surrounded by the opposition and was pushed to the ground before a mass brawl commenced. Check it out below.

OSCAR DESTROYED BY GUANGZHOU

That's the last time Oscar will try to pull that kind of stunt in the Chinese Super League.

The 25-year-old was eventually helped to his feet by some of his teammates after the brawl had moved away from where he was laying.

Attacking midfielders are meant to be clever on the ball, but Oscar's intelligence clearly failed him on this occasion.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms