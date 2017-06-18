LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers may have fallen at the final hurdle in the race for the NBA Championship against the Golden State Warriors, but that doesn't mean the four-time MVP can't enjoy his offseason now it has arrived.

The Cavaliers may have lost the NBA Finals 4-1 to the Warriors, but the team's icon is still having fun between now and the start of preseason despite all the speculation surrounding his future in Cleveland.

However, he might still be in Finals mode, as he appeared to be taking things too seriously during a pickup game this week with some kids.

James was celebrating his son Bryce's 10th birthday yesterday with a football-themed party, with loads of activities for him and his friends to do, including a pickup basketball game, and an awesome sports-themed birthday cake.

And it was during this basketball game that King James went overboard and showed off why he is a four-time MVP despite the competition being much younger than him, as he almost replicated what he did in Game 4 of the Finals when he set himself up for an alley-oop off the backboard.

Not only this, but LeBron also wanted to make sure he absolutely dominated in a water balloon fight during the party, showing no mercy to any of the kids there.

Happy Birthday, Bryce! James definitely thought he was still playing with the Cavaliers against the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

LeBron averaged a triple-double throughout the NBA Finals, the first player in the history of the league to ever do this. He averaged 33.6 points, with 12 rebounds and 10 assists per game across the five games.

However, this wasn't enough to counteract against the amazing plays of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, and Cleveland failed to defend their crown and achieve their second NBA title in franchise history.