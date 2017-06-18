GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

/.

Spainsh football chief backs Ronaldo over tax fraud allegations

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The footballing world was shocked on Friday morning when reports surfaced that Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to leave Real Madrid. 

In fact, the striker doesn't just want to leave Real, he wants to leave Spain altogether.

The reason being is because he's been accused of evading £13 million in tax payments by the city of Madrid's criminal prosecution system.   

Article continues below

The world famous footballer is alleged to have committed three separate crimes between 2011 and 2014, after reportedly hiding income generated by his image rights from the treasury. 

They are claims, of course, that Ronaldo completely denies, so much so that he's willing to leave everything behind and move out of the country. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

He's already reported to have informed Madrid that he wants to leave the Bernabeu, and it's suggested that the club have put a £350 million price tag on the 32-year-old. 

However, a move is far from certain, and Spanish papers are claiming manager Zinedine Zidane made a personal phone call to Ronaldo, begging the striker to stay. 

The Portuguese striker also has another powerful backer, in the form of the President of the Spanish Football League, who believes he is innocent. 

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

LFP chief, Javier Tebas has spoken out in defense of Ronaldo. He told La Sexta, as per Goal:

"Knowing the environment and the professional that it is, I have no doubt that Cristiano is innocent. We live in a time when any news related to the Spanish treasury is to point out criminals. From what I have read, I am convinced that there is no crime."

Although it may not be enough to convince the world's best player to stay in the league, having the backing from a figure like Tebas will be very important for him. 

The forward has always said he's keen on a return to Manchester United one day, so now would be the perfect opportunity for Jose Mourinho to make a bid, especially when Ronaldo is so unsettled.

Only time will tell if his threats are genuine, but it's sure to make this summer's transfer window a lot more interesting. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Zinedine Zidane
Football
La Liga

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Man Utd have made a decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo [The Times]

Man Utd have made a decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo [The Times]

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again