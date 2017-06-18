GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

McGregor.

Dana White thinks McGregor's size difference against Mayweather will surprise people

Regardless of what people think about it, it looks like the super fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather is certainly going ahead.

There were plenty of obstacles to overcome and we weren’t given many concrete updates over the months that the situation developed, but both the Irishman and the American dropped the major bombshell earlier this week that it’s going ahead on August 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The news has probably irritated Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya who made it his mission to almost boycott the fight, while other detractors have also spoken out against it.

The issue they have is that the Notorious has no experience in boxing, and the sport looks like a joke that they’re allowing the novice to enter the sport at the elite level and earn a lot of money doing so.

Still, if Mayweather is happy to do it and come out of retirement, then who are fans to argue? It’s a risk to potentially lose the first fight of his career, and people are already breaking down how this will go down.

Mayweather’s defence, McGregor’s left hand, his tank – all of these come into play when trying to predict how this will go but another big talking point is the size difference between both men.

UFC president Dana White doesn’t seem to be worried, though, as his explanation regarding their size difference is intriguing and claims people will be surprised when the two men come face to face for the first time.

According to BJPenn.com, White said: “I don’t see Floyd Mayweather as this indestructible, undefeatable guy.

“Is he slick? Can he try to stay away from Conor? Can he move? Can he roll with the punches? Can he do all that? Absolutely, But in a 12 round fight, Conor McGregor will at least hit him a couple of times.

“Floyd Mayweather’s going to fight at 154 pounds against a monster. Conor McGregor is huge.

“I don’t think people are really going to realise, you know, all this talk about, all the guys saying, ‘Floyd’s going to destroy him, Floyd’s going to destroy him.’

“Wait until they meet face to face for the first time and square off, and people see the difference in the size between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.”

Of course, Dana will defend his prized asset no matter what.

However, McGregor has surprised many before with his size and it wouldn’t come as a huge shock to see him towering over Mayweather when they finally meet.

What do you make of the size difference between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

