Football

Joey Barton speaks out over his 18-month ban

Football News
Joey Barton made headlines again this year for all the wrong reasons after receiving an 18-month ban for breaching betting rules. 

The midfielder was suspended by the Football Association in April after admitting an FA misconduct charge.  

He also received a £30,000 fine for place 1,260 bets, including on some matches his team were playing in, over a 10-year period.

To add to his problems, the 34-year-old was released by Burnley at the end of last season and may not ever play in the top flight again. 

After suffering through much of his ban in silence, the former Manchester City and Newcastle United player has made a bold claim about his punishment.

Barton claims that his ban is harsher than those served by other players, who's actions were much more severe.  

He said in an interview with the Sunday Times, as per Goal:

"Luis Suarez racially insults Patrice Evra. He bites a player. John Terry [charged with racially abusing Anton Ferdinand in 2012]. Eight and 10 games for Suarez. Four for Terry. That's 22 in total. For Cantona's kung-fu kick, it's nine months, say 48 games." 

Everton v Burnley - Premier League

The Englishman, who made 269 Premier League appearances, then compared these instances with his own ban. 

"I'm getting all that in one hit. I've basically kung-fu-ed a fan, racially abused two players and bitten another in one go - and more - in FA eyes. For doing a football coupon."

Arguably, he's not wrong. The actions of these players, who served far softer bans, were inexcusable. 

Of course, that doesn't make what Barton did right, but perhaps he should have been given less than 18-months on the sideline when his offenses are put into context.

PALACE V MAN U

The midfielder would be allowed to play again at the beginning of the 2018/19 season, however, he will be almost 36-years-old by the time that comes around.

It's yet to be seen if any club in the Premier League or even the Championship would take him at that age, but don't bet against seeing Barton on a pitch in the future.   

Topics:
Eric Cantona
Joey Barton
Football

