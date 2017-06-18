Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is now very serious as after months of build-up and false hope, the two confirmed the news earlier this week on their social media accounts that they will officially meet on August 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Strip away all of the theatrics, the detractors and the elite-level of trash talk we’re bound to witness, we must focus on how this fight will go inside of the ring.Much is made of the aspects that go into this, with the Notorious having a killer left hand which could put anyone away – but he’ll be up against Money’s incredible defence.

SUPER FIGHT

Then there’s his tank; not having as much experience as his American rival and so on. However, the biggest talking point surrounds McGregor ability to hit Mayweather.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It’s all good and well saying 'if' he catches the 49-0 American, but saying it is much easier than doing and 49 men have tried and failed to act upon their words; someone who knows that very well is Andre Berto.

Berto was Mayweather’s 49th victim and lost a lopsided affair when they met as he too was unable to get past Mayweather’s defence, and has now spoken out at the prospect of seeing a boxing novice in McGregor being given that chance.

Article continues below

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Berto claimed McGregor can ‘become president of the world’ if he somehow lands a shot on Mayweather, and does something many before him failed to do.

'PRESIDENT OF THE WORLD'

According to Bloody Elbow, he said: “All of us tried to catch him. We couldn’t catch him.

“We’ll see if McGregor can make it happen. But it’s the boxing game and anything can happen.

“If Conor can land a crazy shot, and if he does that, he’s the president of the world! Nobody is going to tell him s**t. Nothing.”

Berto went on to claim that his Irish friend wins either way, as he’s in line for a huge payday and will go back to the UFC and continue taking over there.

However, he did admit that the only way this looks good for Mayweather is if he embarrasses McGregor in August if he’s to get any credibility from the boxing world.

He added: “For people in general to even accept it in some way – because they’re going to tune in regardless – Mayweather has to embarrass him, boxing-wise to get even a little bit of credibility from the boxing world.”

Berto knows exactly what needs to be done in there – even if he couldn’t do it himself – and knows you can’t ever rule the Notorious out, even if it is against Mayweather.

What do you think will happen if Conor McGregor defeats Floyd Mayweather? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms