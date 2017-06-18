Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

Shocking point difference between Warriors having Durant or Curry on court

When the Golden State Warriors signed Kevin Durant last summer, a super team was born, and they haven't looked back since.

Durant earned himself the Finals MVP award after helping the Warriors earn their second NBA Championship in the past three seasons by defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals for the second time as well.

Now, the 2014 NBA MVP is part of a super team alongside Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson that looks set to dominate the league for many seasons to come so long as their egos don't get in the way of any sort of team progression.

Yet, when the two main stars of Golden State, Curry and Durant, are playing on the court at different times, there is a shocking difference in terms of points production from the Warriors, as explained by FiveThirtyEight.

They reported: "The Warriors outscored their opponents by 3.1 points per 100 possessions when Durant was playing and Curry was not; that number jumped to 16.1 points per 100 possessions with Curry on the court and Durant on the sidelines."

FiveThirtyEight also said the Warriors were also 19.5 points per 100 possessions when they were both playing, so obviously Golden State is going to do everything they can in order to keep both of their stars on the hardwood, but there's a staggering difference between how productive the team is when either Curry or Durant is on the court and the other star isn't.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Four

The reason why there's a significant difference might be down to how each player reacts when they have the ball. Curry is open more to playing the ball elsewhere and allowing the defenses to focus on him because he's simply that good on the ball, and that is clear in his assist averages from the Finals.

Curry averaged 9.4 assists per game in the Finals this season, while Durant only averaged 5.4 assists per game. That's a difference of four assists per game, which is in the region of eight to 12 points, which almost matches up to what FiveThirtyEight have reported.

Needless to say though, the Warriors would still prefer to have both of them on the court all time, no matter their production while the other is on the sidelines.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Three

Topics:
NBA
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Western Conference

