GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo produces sublime assist for Ricardo Quaresma vs Mexico

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Following a week in which Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has dominated the back pages, the Real Madrid forward would have been keen to return to playing football.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Ronaldo has apparently asked to leave Los Blancos.

It’s claimed that the 32-year-old is furious with the treatment aimed his way following allegations of tax evasion.

Article continues below

Ronaldo has stayed quiet on the situation but he’s likely to be quizzed following the conclusion of Portugal’s match against Mexico at the Confederations Cup.

The Euro 2016 champions got their campaign underway in Russia. Fernando Santos will be confident of yet more silverware, with Germany and Chile the other strongest nations in the competition.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Man Utd have made a decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo [The Times]

Man Utd have made a decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo [The Times]

Ronaldo showed just why Madrid are desperate to convince him to stay with a beautiful assist for Ricardo Quaresma in the first half.

Ronaldo was bursting through on goal when the ball got stuck between his feet. Readjusting himself, the four-time Ballon d’Or winner managed to spot Quaresma unmarked inside the area and played a perfect pass to his teammate.

p1bitud2el16a718i0vl730t50s9.jpg

Quaresma proceeded to round Guillermo Ochoa and score. It was sublime work from Ronaldo.

p1bituddugsds1bc24oe157c1maib.jpg

Watch: Ronaldo's assist for Quaresma

Twitter went wild

Ronaldo’s assist sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Hernandez equalised for Mexico

Portugal’s joy was short lived, though. Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate, Javier Hernandez, equalised in the 42nd minute, seven minutes after Cristiano’s goal, with a bullet header.

While Ronaldo has put the tax scandal to the back of his mind, he has the support of La Liga chief Javier Tebas.

"Knowing the environment and the professional that it is, I have no doubt that Cristiano is innocent," Tebas told La Sexta, per Goal.

“We live in a time when any news related to the Spanish treasury is to point out criminals. From what I have read, I am convinced that there is no crime.”

Who will win the 2017 Confederations Cup? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Nani
Gareth Bale
Portugal National Football Team
Zinedine Zidane
Football
Manchester United
Ricardo Quaresma
Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Man Utd have made a decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo [The Times]

Man Utd have made a decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo [The Times]

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again