Following a week in which Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has dominated the back pages, the Real Madrid forward would have been keen to return to playing football.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Ronaldo has apparently asked to leave Los Blancos.

It’s claimed that the 32-year-old is furious with the treatment aimed his way following allegations of tax evasion.

Ronaldo has stayed quiet on the situation but he’s likely to be quizzed following the conclusion of Portugal’s match against Mexico at the Confederations Cup.

The Euro 2016 champions got their campaign underway in Russia. Fernando Santos will be confident of yet more silverware, with Germany and Chile the other strongest nations in the competition.

Ronaldo showed just why Madrid are desperate to convince him to stay with a beautiful assist for Ricardo Quaresma in the first half.

Ronaldo was bursting through on goal when the ball got stuck between his feet. Readjusting himself, the four-time Ballon d’Or winner managed to spot Quaresma unmarked inside the area and played a perfect pass to his teammate.

Quaresma proceeded to round Guillermo Ochoa and score. It was sublime work from Ronaldo.

Watch: Ronaldo's assist for Quaresma

Twitter went wild

Ronaldo’s assist sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Hernandez equalised for Mexico

Portugal’s joy was short lived, though. Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate, Javier Hernandez, equalised in the 42nd minute, seven minutes after Cristiano’s goal, with a bullet header.

While Ronaldo has put the tax scandal to the back of his mind, he has the support of La Liga chief Javier Tebas.

"Knowing the environment and the professional that it is, I have no doubt that Cristiano is innocent," Tebas told La Sexta, per Goal.

“We live in a time when any news related to the Spanish treasury is to point out criminals. From what I have read, I am convinced that there is no crime.”

