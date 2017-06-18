GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch on who came up with female MITB Ladder Match idea

The WWE is set to make history tonight (Sun. June 18, 2017) at its Money In The Bank (MITB) pay-per-view (PPV) from St. Louis, Missouri.

SmackDown Live will play host to the first ever female MITB Ladder Match between Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina. The winner will get the opportunity to challenge for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship whenever she would like. The current women's champion over on Tuesday nights is none other than Naomi, who is set to defend her title at the MITB PPV against Lana.

The WWE has really ramped up its efforts to push the 'Women's Revolution' of professional wrestling as of late, and the bulk of it occurred during the rivalry between Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair on Monday Night RAW.

The pair engaged in the first ever female Hell In A Cell and Falls Count Anywhere matches. Banks and Flair put on some truly classic performances inside the ring and really raised the bar for all women who step into the squared circle today, putting the WWE's women's division on the map for the first time in quite a few years.

Now, the WWE is set to make female professional wrestling history yet again tonight and "The Irish Lass Kicker" Becky Lynch couldn't be happier. Lynch recently did an interview with Sportskeeda to discuss the bout and revealed who was responsible for coming up with the historic idea (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I think it was one of the writers or Road Dogg. I can't be a hundred percent sure but I just know that it was one of those things where it was, "Are we sure we can do this?", and then I think seeing the caliber of talent we have on SmackDown, they were like, "Yes we can do this and yes it's gonna be great!"

A MITB Ladder Match presents a high risk of injury for any Superstar, man or women, who makes the decision to partake in the grueling match-up. The payoff, however, exceeds the risk if you emerge victorious, as nearly all who have cashed in the MITB briefcase have gone on to become world champions.

What are your thoughts on Road Dogg possibly have come up with the idea to do the female MITB Ladder Match? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

John Cena
WWE

