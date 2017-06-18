GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar's upcoming WWE TV schedule

Brock Lesnar is your WWE Universal Champion, and the way "The Beast" dominates inside the squared circle, it could stay that way for a very long time.

Late last year, Lesnar met his match at the WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) when he was defeated by former WCW Champion Goldberg in only a matter of minutes, shocking the WWE world who witnessed the highly-anticipated squash match. He was then, again, made quick work of inside the Royal Rumble match by Goldberg just months later, being quickly eliminated by his adversary.

Goldberg went on to capture the WWE Universal Championship after defeating then-champion Kevin Owens for the strap at Fastlane, setting up a blockbuster Universal Title match between Lesnar and Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 this past April. After an awesome back-and-forth of massive physical proportions, "The Beast" was finally able to one-up the former Atlanta Falcons fullback and win the Universal Title.

Now that Goldberg has seemed to walk away from professional wrestling for the time being, Lesnar has yet to make his first title defense since winning the title in Orlando, but that will all change come next month at the WWE's Great Balls Of Fire PPV. Former Impact Wrestling star Samoa Joe defeated Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Bray Wyatt in a No. 1-contenders Fatal Five-Way Match at Extreme Rules earlier this month to earn him the first shot at "The Beast's" throne.

This past Monday on RAW, the pair needed to be separated by the entire WWE locker room after they collided inside the ring during an exciting segment. Joe is being looked at as one of the very few men on the roster who can truly match Lesnar's physically dominating nature inside the ring, but only time will tell.

As for how much we'll see Lesnar on WWE TV during this feud with "The Destroyer," he is currently not on the docket to appear on television until next week's Monday Night RAW, and every other RAW leading up the Great Balls Of Fire PPV. He is also being advertised for the post-Great Balls Of Fire episode of RAW as well.

It should be interesting to see what the WWE decides to do for Lesnar's match against Joe, seeing as Joe can match Lesnar's dominance inside the ring.

John Cena
WWE

