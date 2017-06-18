Just weeks after helping Chelsea secure their fifth Premier League title, it appears that Diego Costa is being pushed out of the exit door at Stamford Bridge.

According to reports, the Spanish striker was told over text by Antonio Conte that he was no longer in the club's plans for next season.

After almost leaving for China in January before making a U-turn, it's almost certain that Costa's time at Chelsea is coming to an end.

Should he leave, the Blues will need to draft in a world class backup to replace the man that got them 20 goals in their title-winning season.

And a few names are believed to be on Roman Abramovich's summer shopping list.

Former striker Romelu Lukaku, who moved to Everton in 2014 for £29 million is expected to return for almost double that.

Alvaro Morata, who was expected to join Manchester United may also be back in contention after reports on Saturday suggested Abramovich is ready to hijack Jose Mourinho's move.

Of course, the Blues do already have a backup. Michy Batshuayi moved to Stamford Bridge from Marseille last summer for £33 million.

He has been an irregular feature in Conte's side, so it's clear the Italian doesn't fully trust him, despite often impressing when he gets the chance.

He did also score the title-winning goal against West Brom in May, but in an ideal world, he will be playing as second choice behind a new signing come August.

Everton have already been splashing the cash this summer, spending almost £50 million in one day securing the signatures of both Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen.

This is perhaps a hint that the club are preparing for life after Lukaku. The Belgian was the second highest goalscorer in the league last season with 25 goals, so he's proven at the top level.

This surely puts him at the top of Chelsea's summer shopping list and rumours suggest he will be back in London by August.

However, one former Blue is unconvinced by the 24-year-old.

Jason Cundy, who played as a defender for Chelsea between 1988 and 1992, believes Tottenham's Harry Kane is twice the player Lukaku is.



He told talkSPORT, as per goal:

"If you are giving me the option to buy either one of those players, I'd take Kane every single day of the week over Lukaku. Harry Kane is twice the player Lukaku is - based on my eyes, based on my knowledge, based on what I see."

Unfortunately for Abramovich, there is almost no chance he could tempt Kane away from Spurs, even if he wanted to.

Instead, the Blues will have to settle for a player, who, in Cundy's eyes, is not on the Englishman's level.

