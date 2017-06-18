Dwyane Wade recalls 2008 conversation with LeBron James over baldness

Following the conclusion of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James decided to shave his head bald and it has gathered a lot of attention.

After being consistently scrutinized more over his hair than his ball skills after averaging a triple-double during this year's Finals, James decided to embrace the music and shave all his hair off completely.

It was a decision that was a long time coming, as his hair had been disappearing for quite some time now, so fans will be glad LeBron has accepted it. However, one of his former teammates still decided to make fun of him, Dwyane Wade.

That's because the King did exactly the same thing to him when he was bald during the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Wade revealed how his conversation with LeBron went nine years ago in his caption in a recent Instagram post.

The Chicago Bulls star said: "How this convo went: Bron: Trey you look crazy bro. Me: Bro you might as well get use to this look because one day soon you're gonna have to go BALD...

"Bron: No sir I'm riding these waves until the wheels fall off. Well welcome to bald hood my brother. It looks better on you!"

Welcome to bald hood, LeBron!

Needless to say, LeBron won't be too bothered by the amount of hair he has so long as he keeps on performing for the Cavaliers, just like he did for them in the NBA Finals this season.

The King averaged a triple-double throughout the Finals, making him the first player in the history of the NBA to ever do this. He averaged 33.6 points, with 12 rebounds and 10 assists per game across the five games.

However, this wasn't enough to offset the amazing plays of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, and the Cavaliers failed to defend their crown and gain their second NBA title in franchise history.