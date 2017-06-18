GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka.

Stan Wawrinka uses two words to describe Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Stan Wawrinka spoke of the longevity of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal following his defeats to the pair this year.

Wawrinka lost to compatriot Federer in the semi-final of the Australian Open in January and to Nadal in a one-sided French Open final last week.

Federer and Nadal have both won three titles in 2017 and as impressive as that may be, Wawrinka believes you'll have to wait for the end of their careers to comment on their legacy.

Article continues below

The 32-year-old was speaking about Federer and Nadal's resurgence this year to Tennis World USA when he said: "You have to wait [for] the end of their careers to comment on it.

"But I don't compare them about this thing, they are two tennis monsters.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Man Utd have made a decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo [The Times]

Man Utd have made a decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo [The Times]

"They always manage to influence what the opponent does. You hesitate also for only a second, but then it's too late.

"This is the most difficult thing against those tough players. You should play without thinking. I am not the first one and I will be not the last one neither to lose here (at the French Open) to Nadal.

"Rafa has been playing well for the whole year, I saw him. He is an unbelievable fighter; he is so difficult to play against.

2017 Miami Open - Day 14

"I wanted to find solutions, do something different. But as I said, there isn't anything to say about this match. Of course I could have done better many things."

With Wimbledon on the horizon, Tim Henman has echoed Wawrinka's sentiments by saying Federer has a great chance of winning the tournament next month.

"At the age of 35, the way he's playing, how aggressive he's playing, I think he really feels he has an outstanding chance at Wimbledon," Henman said. "The difference between seven and eight Wimbledon [titles] is massive for Federer."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Stanislas Wawrinka
Australian Open
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Man Utd have made a decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo [The Times]

Man Utd have made a decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo [The Times]

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again