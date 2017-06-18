Stan Wawrinka spoke of the longevity of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal following his defeats to the pair this year.

Wawrinka lost to compatriot Federer in the semi-final of the Australian Open in January and to Nadal in a one-sided French Open final last week.

Federer and Nadal have both won three titles in 2017 and as impressive as that may be, Wawrinka believes you'll have to wait for the end of their careers to comment on their legacy.

Article continues below

The 32-year-old was speaking about Federer and Nadal's resurgence this year to Tennis World USA when he said: "You have to wait [for] the end of their careers to comment on it.

"But I don't compare them about this thing, they are two tennis monsters.

Article continues below

"They always manage to influence what the opponent does. You hesitate also for only a second, but then it's too late.

"This is the most difficult thing against those tough players. You should play without thinking. I am not the first one and I will be not the last one neither to lose here (at the French Open) to Nadal.

"Rafa has been playing well for the whole year, I saw him. He is an unbelievable fighter; he is so difficult to play against.

"I wanted to find solutions, do something different. But as I said, there isn't anything to say about this match. Of course I could have done better many things."

With Wimbledon on the horizon, Tim Henman has echoed Wawrinka's sentiments by saying Federer has a great chance of winning the tournament next month.

"At the age of 35, the way he's playing, how aggressive he's playing, I think he really feels he has an outstanding chance at Wimbledon," Henman said. "The difference between seven and eight Wimbledon [titles] is massive for Federer."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms