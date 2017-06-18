Arsenal fans are eagerly awaiting a few big-money signings in the summer transfer window.

Sead Kolasinac will arrive on a free transfer from Schalke 04 in July and the club have proven they are ready to spend by making an £87 million bid for Kylian Mbappe.

It’s likely that Arsene Wenger will have to look for an alternative target, though. Real Madrid are favourites to land the AS Monaco sensation and any bid Arsenal make can be beaten by the Spanish champions.

Wenger has lost the support of many of the club’s fans after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Yet the growing unrest didn’t prevent the club from offering the Frenchman a new two-year contract.

And Wenger is doing everything he can to improve his squad before the Gunners travel to Australia for a friendly against Sydney FC on July 13.

“Between now and the tour we will work every day to get the best possible environment around the team and to strengthen the team,” Wenger said, per the Evening Standard.

“That’s basically a lot of dark, invisible work. But that is demanded and that means never leave your seat without your phone, never go to bed without your phone, because anything can happen.

“We will basically be on alert 24 hours a day.”

Arsenal are close to making 'key recruit'

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal are close to making another signing - but it’s not a player.

They claim that the north London outfit are expected to appoint Liverpool’s former head of fitness, Darren Burgess, as their new director of high performance.

Burgess spent two years at Liverpool under Kenny Dalglish, Roy Hodgson and Brendan Rodgers. He is regarded as one of the leading experts in fitness and conditioning in world sport and will oversee Arsenal’s medical, fitness, psychology and performance analysis.

The move is considered to be the 'key recruit' Arsenal were longing for having decided against hiring a director of football to work with Wenger.

The 67-year-old has no interest in relinquishing control of the club’s transfer strategy. Earlier this year, chief executive Ivan Gazidis said Arsenal’s struggles last season had provided a “catalyst for change” in the summer, and Burgess’ arrival is expected to help significantly.

Burgess is currently working with Australian club Port Adelaide. He also worked with the Australian national team during their World Cup campaign so his experience cannot be called into question.

