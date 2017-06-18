Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Markelle Fultz.

Markelle Fultz's reaction to possibly being drafted by Philadelphia 76ers

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The first blockbuster trade of the NBA offseason looks set to take place at the start of next week involving the Philadephia 76ers and the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics are close to trading away their number one overall pick in this year's upcoming NBA Draft to the Sixers, in a move that some might deem very surprising move.

Philadelphia will send Boston their number three pick in Thursday's draft in return, as well as a protected future first-rounder in what is a remarkable trade. The deal between the two teams has been agreed upon and is expected to be finalized upon on Monday.

With the Celtics' number one overall pick next week, the Sixers are then expected to use it to draft Markelle Fultz, a 19-year-old point guard from the University of Washington who averaged 23.2 points, with 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game after 25 games last college season.

Fultz has since responded to the reports that he will be playing his basketball in Philadelphia next season, and alongside the team's stars of Joel Embiiid and Ben Simmons.

According to Kyle Neubeck on Twitter, the point guard showed signs that he is looking forward to possibly playing with Embiid and Simmons in the NBA, as he said: "The upside of it would be crazy."

He even arrived in Philly the other day wearing a Sixers hat, which is bound to go down well with the team's fans.

The Sixers are getting a high-quality first-rounder in the form of Fultz, which is bound to make current players Embiiid and Simmons happy. With the Celtics once again instigating trades in order to acquire more draft picks while holding their ground, this trade could end up paying off for both teams.

For a team that hasn't made it to the postseason for the past five seasons, and haven't finished higher than 14th in the Eastern Conference since the 2012-13 season, this move could be what triggers 'The Process' to officially show itself, and take the team back into the playoffs.

Topics:
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia Sixers
Isaiah Thomas

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Man Utd have made a decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo [The Times]

Man Utd have made a decision on signing Cristiano Ronaldo [The Times]

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again