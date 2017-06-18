The first blockbuster trade of the NBA offseason looks set to take place at the start of next week involving the Philadephia 76ers and the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics are close to trading away their number one overall pick in this year's upcoming NBA Draft to the Sixers, in a move that some might deem very surprising move.

Philadelphia will send Boston their number three pick in Thursday's draft in return, as well as a protected future first-rounder in what is a remarkable trade. The deal between the two teams has been agreed upon and is expected to be finalized upon on Monday.

With the Celtics' number one overall pick next week, the Sixers are then expected to use it to draft Markelle Fultz, a 19-year-old point guard from the University of Washington who averaged 23.2 points, with 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game after 25 games last college season.

Fultz has since responded to the reports that he will be playing his basketball in Philadelphia next season, and alongside the team's stars of Joel Embiiid and Ben Simmons.

According to Kyle Neubeck on Twitter, the point guard showed signs that he is looking forward to possibly playing with Embiid and Simmons in the NBA, as he said: "The upside of it would be crazy."

He even arrived in Philly the other day wearing a Sixers hat, which is bound to go down well with the team's fans.

The Sixers are getting a high-quality first-rounder in the form of Fultz, which is bound to make current players Embiiid and Simmons happy. With the Celtics once again instigating trades in order to acquire more draft picks while holding their ground, this trade could end up paying off for both teams.

For a team that hasn't made it to the postseason for the past five seasons, and haven't finished higher than 14th in the Eastern Conference since the 2012-13 season, this move could be what triggers 'The Process' to officially show itself, and take the team back into the playoffs.