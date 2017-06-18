After the Virgil van Dijk saga, Liverpool are in desperate need of some positive transfer news and they may just be in luck.

The Merseyside giants have been heavily linked with Roma star Mohamed Salah but negotiations were reported to have stalled recently.

However, Liverpool fans can rejoice after a friend of the Egyptian star appeared to confirm the 24-year-old's move to Anfield.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Mohamed Ali, who lives in Stockholm, posted a picture with Salah and the caption underneath said: "Good luck bro in Liverpool, you are a legend and you deserve to be in anfield."

Ali also posted a Facebook status on Saturday evening saying that he believed the transfer was already complete.

Article continues below

"Congratulations, you Egyptians!" he wrote.

"Mohamed Salah officially joined Liverpool, booking tickets and travelling Tuesday sign".

Naturally, Liverpool fans on Twitter picked up on the news and were very excited about the potential signing of the former Chelsea man.

It is believed Salah will cost Jurgen Klopp's side around £40m with the Reds having an initial £28m bid rejected.

The Egyptian international will bring some much-needed depth to Liverpool's forward line, particularly if Sadio Mane was to be unavailable again.

The Senegalese winger was absent through the African Cup of Nations and injury for Klopp this season and without him, the team lacked a crucial offensive dimension.

Salah can offer a similar skill set to the former Southampton man and if Liverpool are serious about competing in next season's Champions League, they will need players like him to bolster the squad.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms