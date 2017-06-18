Portugal were held to a draw by Mexico in their opening game of the Confederations Cup.

The Euro 2016 winners twice went ahead through goals from Ricardo Quaresma and Cedric Soares but both times they were pegged back. Hector Moreno was on hand to head home in injury time to ensure the enthralling encounter finished 2-2.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who produced a beautiful assist for Quaresma, wasn’t too downbeat following the result.

“It was not the result we wanted, the team had almost won and we suffered in the last minute, but this is football,” the Portugal captain assessed, per the Mirror.

“We still believe in qualification, we have great possibilities, because there are still two games left.

“We are calm and we have to think about the next game.

“We have to win, because if we win the next game we will be one step away from qualifying.”

Watch: Ronaldo's assist vs Mexico

Portugal must improve

Portugal will fancy their chances of qualifying from a group that also includes Russia and New Zealand.

But they’ll need more if they hope to win the competition. Should Portugal progress to the knockout stage, there’s every chance they could play Chile in the semi-final and then Germany in the final.

And despite his sublime assist, Ronaldo certainly didn’t set the stage alight with his performance. The Real Madrid star was incredibly quiet in the second half and Portugal struggled as a result.

Ronaldo earned the man of the match award

Yet the four-time Ballon d’Or winner still found himself with the man of the match award. Somehow.

Fans react hilariously

It’s understandable that FIFA would want to use the tournament’s biggest name at every opportunity but making him the game’s best player, ahead of Jonathan dos Santos or Carlos Vela, is just bizarre.

And fans let their feelings known on Twitter.

Ronaldo has been in the news this week

The 32-year-old has made headlines this week for reportedly informing Madrid of his desire to leave.

Ronaldo is said to be furious with the treatment aimed his way following allegations of tax evasion.

Unfortunately for Real, it’s unlikely an undeserved man of the match award will lift his spirits.

