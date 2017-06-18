Shawn Michaels on WWE talents not evolving anymore

WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest wrestling minds of all time.

"The Heartbreak Kid" is a three-time WWE Champion and a one-time World Heavyweight Champion, is considered one of the greatest in-ring performers in the history of the business, and was also one-half of one of the most beloved tag teams/stables of all time - D-Generation X. Although Michaels retired back in 2010 after losing his WrestleMania 26 match to The Undertaker, he has still been very much involved with the WWE.

Michaels has made sporadic appearances on WWE TV since his retirement and has also appeared on the WWE Network on a number of occasions. Recently, Michaels was a guest on fellow former WWE Superstars Edge and Christian's podcast, E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, alongside Mick Foley to talk about their underrated In Your House: Mind Games match where Michaels defended the WWF Title against Mankind.

During the appearance, Michaels stated that at the time of his match with Foley he was still evolving as a talent, as opposed to what WWE's developmental promotes today as he feels they try and dish out finished products (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"You were still evolving. And, heck, I know I was. You're still evolving as who you are. You're still trying to figure it out. I was champion for whatever [period of time], I was still trying to [figure it out].

"I mean, I think my match with [Vader] was the first time I can recall stomping for the superkick and you're the champion, so you're still figuring out new ways to develop and grow and evolve. It's not a knock, but I don't know how many people are doing that.

"People are sort of set in their sequence, their distinguished moveset of whatever and, heck, we were still trying to grow in a main event of a pay-per-view. Do you know what I mean? It was a constant effort for character development so to speak, as opposed to being set in that and just moving forward."

Michaels continued, "and again, it's not to be critical of anybody, it's just sometimes when I watch [WWE programming], it's just people are pretty set on who it is they are and I don't know if that's the most positive way of going about doing it.

"You want to continue to grow as a character, to stretch and have more range and have more emotion and have more everything because once you do sort of get settled in it, then it becomes repetitive, right?"

