LeBron James reflects on Cavaliers' NBA Finals loss

Unfortunately for LeBron James, he and his Cleveland Cavaliers lost this year's NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, meaning he missed out on bringing the team their second title in franchise history.

Despite averaging a triple-double throughout the five games of the Finals, the Cavaliers lost the Finals series 4-1 to the Warriors, failing to retain their title in the process.

Now a bit of time has passed since Cleveland was defeated in Game 5 on Monday night which ultimately ended the Finals, the King has spoken about this year's Finals and the effect it has had on him and his team.

During a video by Uninterrupted, James said that while the outcome of the Finals was disappointing, he doesn't consider it a failure because he is looking forward to what's to come from his Cavaliers side .

“Obviously, it’s always disappointing when you get to the Finals, or you have that goal set out, and you want to bring it home, and you’re not able to accomplish it. It’s always disappointing, but it’s never a failure when you’re able to put your teammates in positions that they’ve never been in.

"For the first time, guys like Kyle (Korver), D-Will (Deron Williams) and Flight (Derrick Williams) being a part of the Finals they never experienced before. Those are the things that make me happy.

“Kudos to the Golden State Warriors, much respect to them. Now time for me just to kind of revamp, see ways I can get better to help this franchise out next year so we can hoist that trophy again.

"But at the end of the day, I’m blessed to play the game that I love, blessed to be around great teammates, blessed to be around the greatest fans in the world here in Cleveland, and I’m looking forward to what’s to come.”

LeBron was the first player in the history of the league to ever average a triple-double throughout the Finals. He averaged 33.6 points, with 12 rebounds and 10 assists per game across the five games of the series.

However, his efforts weren't enough to counteract against the amazing plays of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, and Cleveland failed to defend their crown and achieve their second NBA title in franchise history.

But from what he has said, not only does he want to stay in Cleveland, but he has hope that the experience of this year has made his team wiser to put up a stronger challenge next season against this Golden State super team as well.