Former Brighton player David Lopez headbutted by his own manager in Spain

In 2014, Premier League viewers were treated to one of the most farcical attempts at violence possibly in the history of mankind.

When Newcastle made the trip to Hull City, Magpies manager Alan Pardew took it upon himself to turn the game into a pantomime when he decided to headbutt an opposition player on the touchline.

David Meyler was the unfortunate soul on the receiving end, although, he was not injured in the process. Pardew was fined £100,000 and formally warned by Newcastle.

However, one manager in Spain has taken his infamous act to a whole new level as he actually headbutted one of his own players in the dugout.

Huesca boss Anquela was the man responsible in the Segunda Division play-off semi-final against Getafe.

Former Brighton player David Lopez was the victim; the 34-year-old reacted angrily to being subbed after just 59 minutes, leading to heated touchline exchange.

As things boiled over, Anquela simply snapped and appeared to aim a headbutt at midfielder. A video of the incident can be seen below.

Players and staff moved quickly to break the pair up and it now seems only a formality that they will both be charged by the club.

After drawing the first leg at home 2-2, Huesca went on to lose 3-0 on Saturday evening with Getafe looking to secure a return to La Liga in the final on June 24.

Their opponents will be either Cadiz or Tenerife and hopefully in that game, there will be less touchline drama.

RCD Espanyol v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Let's just hope Anquela can provide a better apology than Pardew did.

He said, per BBC: said: "I did not mean any damage to the guy but I have moved my head forward. I tried to push him away with my head.

"I apologise to everyone. I should not have got involved in it.

Newcastle United v Hull City - Premier League

"I don't think it was a headbutt. It wasn't a motion that was quick."

Football
La Liga
Spain Football
Alan Pardew

