Earlier this week, LeBron James confirmed on his Instagram account something which many have been wishing him to accept all season long. That he was going bald.

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers' loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, the four-time MVP decided to embrace his hair loss issue by shaving his head bald. A decision that was definitely a long time coming.

Nevertheless, there has been a mixture in response towards LeBron's baldness, including Dwyane Wade taking a swipe at him after a conversation they had about his baldness in 2008. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal came out, however, to support his former Cavaliers teammate and his decision.

Shaq supported LeBron's decision to go bald by showing off his own receding hair. In hindsight, however, this might have been a bad decision by the former Los Angeles Lakers star.

This is because of Shareef O'Neal, the 17-year-old son of Shaq, absolutely embarrassed his dad one day before Father's Day in the cruelest way possible.

Not only did he remind everyone of his dad's appalling feet, but he also edited the photo with a miniature Steph Curry taking a shot behind his receding hairline, pretending that it was a three-pointer line and the Warriors star was taking a shot from downtown. The second tweet was later deleted.

A couple of hours later, Shareef showed some mercy for his dad - probably after a telling off! - and deleted his Curry tweet and replaced it with another loving one ahead of Father's Day, saying he wouldn't roast his dad anymore.

Needless to say, the damage had been done, so Shareef is probably in his room now, and grounded for a month after the comments he made!