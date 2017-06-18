The WWE is set to make female professional wrestling history tonight.

After the spark of the WWE's women's revolution was lit thanks to Charlotte Flair and Sasha Bank's historic feud, which featured the first ever female Hell In A Cell and Falls Count Anywhere Matches, the company is set to introduce the first ever female Money In The Bank Ladder Match at tonight's (Sun. June 18, 2017) similarly named pay-per-view (PPV).

Competing in the match tonight will be none other than Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina. The winner of the bout will be known as Ms. Money In The Bank and will have a guaranteed shot at the SmackDown Women's Title whenever she'd like. Current champ, Naomi, is set to compete on the card as well when she defends her title against Lana.

Although the slots for the historic bout seem to be filled, there have been rumors running rampant the past few weeks that a sixth and final participant could be added to the match. Those rumors were filled recently when a former WWE title holder took to YouTube to tease that they may get involved in the bout.

Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV since accepting her live proposal from John Cena at WrestleMania 33 this past April, took to her official YouTube channel to tease a possible appearance at the PPV event (quotes via Ringside News):

"First ever girl's match, which, I mean, maybe I'll fly straight in and you know, be the sixth member, who knows? No, but I really, really, really wish that I could be in Money in the Bank, but, goodness, it makes me so proud of the women in WWE.

"Every week, every month every year, we just keep breaking more and more barriers and making history and just proving who the women really are at WWE."

Bella's career has been plagued by a lingering neck injury that sidelined her from in-ring action for a lengthy period of time. Her and her twin sister, Brie, have seemed to see their last time in a WWE ring for now, as Brie just comes off giving birth to her first child and Nikki continues to heal from her neck injuries.

What do you think about the possibility of having Nikki Bella return at Money In The Bank tonight?

