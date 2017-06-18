GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Vargas.

Video Assistant Referee produces controversial moment in Cameroon vs Chile

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will have a huge impact on football for years to come but the jury certainly remains out on the system so far.

Referee Davide Massa used the VAR to send Raphael Varane off in France’s international friendly against England on Tuesday.

But it was later revealed that Massa had used the system incorrectly. The Italian official had a yellow card out but he didn’t actually show it to Varane, despite rules stating that referees must first show a card before consulting the VAR.

Article continues below

The benefits are there for all to see. The hope, of course, is that VAR will help to eliminate mistakes referees mistakes.

But the debate over its effectiveness will continue to rage on, particularly after the controversial moment that happened in Chile’s Confederations Cup match against Cameroon this afternoon.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Eduardo Vargas appeared to have given Chile the lead in the first minute of first-half injury time, coolly slotting the ball away following a neat move.

p1biub9216t4h1595ns51r5ro0g9.jpg

But Vargas’ goal was chalked off after referee Damir Skomina consulted his VAR.

Now, there wouldn’t have been any complaints had the replays shown that Vargas was offside when he received a pass from Arturo Vidal.

But it looked like an incredibly close call. Some believe that Vargas was in line with the last Cameroon defender and that the goal should have been allowed to stand.

p1biub9bpv1eu1136t1qva75u18m1b.jpg

Now, this is where the controversy comes in. Should the VAR be used to correct obvious mistakes, not incidents where a player is only marginally offside?

Nobody really knows. And, as the case with Varane’s sending off versus England proved, perhaps even the referees aren’t completely aware of how the VAR is supposed to work.

Watch: Vargas' disallowed goal vs Cameroon

Check out Vargas’ disallowed goal below.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

There are now serious doubts over whether the VAR should be used to next year’s World Cup in Russia.

It is thought that Bundesliga chiefs are now considering delaying plans to introduce VAR from next season - although FIFA president Gianni Infantino is confident that it will be a success in Russia.

"We will use video refereeing at the 2018 World Cup, because we've had nothing but positive results so far," Infantino said in April, per Goal.

"In 2017, when everyone in the stadium or at home can see within seconds if the referee made a mistake, we can't have a situation where the only one who can't see it is the referee.”

What's your opinion of VAR? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Arturo Vidal
Europa League
Football
Premier League
UEFA Champions League
Alexis Sanchez
World Cup

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Another huge name set to return on SmackDown LIVE next week

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Roman Reigns' RAW announcement could lead to huge SummerSlam opponent

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Lionel Messi responds after €37,330 Ibiza bill with Suarez and Fabregas goes viral

Watch: Oscar boots the ball at two players in China - immediately regrets it

Watch: Oscar boots the ball at two players in China - immediately regrets it

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again